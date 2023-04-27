Southampton striker Che Adams will be “available” for the Premier League game against Bournemouth tonight, according to Ruben Selles.

What's the latest injury news on Adams?

The St Mary’s outfit secured a 3-3 draw against Arsenal during their last game so will be heading into this evening’s home fixture full of confidence that they can gain a result following a much-improved performance at the Emirates Stadium.

Scotland international Adams, however, hasn’t featured in the top flight since the draw against Tottenham Hotspur on 18th March, having sustained a calf injury during international duty last month, where he was forced off the pitch after 58 minutes against Cyprus. The Saints boss had revealed that he was expecting the 26-year-old to be targeting a return at the end of April, and it sounds like his timeframe was spot on.

Speaking during his Wednesday pre-match press conference, Selles confirmed that Adams is firmly in contention to face the Cherries after returning to training, whilst also providing an update on four other players.

As quoted by Southampton’s official website, he said: “We have Juan Larios, Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento who are not selectable. Che Adams is selectable and available for the game tomorrow. We have Jan Bednarek who has followed concussion protocol and that will end tonight at midnight, tomorrow we’ll re-evaluate him.”

Will Adams returning be a positive for Southampton?

Southampton have had an extremely disappointing season, but Adams has been one of the standout stars, ranking as Selles’ second-best-performing offensive player, so it will be a huge boost for the boss to have him at his disposal once again.

The Unique Sports Group client has posted 13 goal contributions (ten goals and three assists) in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, with a similar vein of prolific form having seen him previously lauded a “phenomenon” by ex-manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The £30k-per-week forward has also recorded 42 shots since the start of the term which is higher than any other member of the squad, and 54 shot-creating actions, placing him second behind captain James Ward-Prowse, as per FBref.

Finally, Adams provides Selles with wonderful versatility with his ability to operate out wide on both flanks, as a second striker and in attacking midfield alongside his natural centre-forward role so the chances of the Saints picking up all three points against the Cherries will only increase with the striker leading the line.