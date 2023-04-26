Southampton sit bottom of the Premier League with just six games remaining to save their season and clinch survival. The Saints have been in the country’s top division since their promotion back in 2012, and have since been a club fluctuating in league form and triumphs.

Last season was a warning of things to potentially come should the Saints fail to change things at the club and in the squad, finishing just five points above the drop-zone in 15th after a tough year. This hasn’t always been the story since their promotion, recording a 6th place finish back in the 2015/16 campaign under Ronald Koeman.

Such success seems so long ago and with Championship football next season potentially looming should results not improve, an expected shift in the squad could be the next worry to trouble the Saints.

Southampton have a lot of talent in their possession, talent that would perhaps favour a move away rather than staying on the south coast to play in the Championship.

When players become accustomed to performing among Europe's elite in a league as prolific as England’s top division, taking a step down is far less palatable for some.

The Saints have a vast history of building and supplying some of the best talents in the Premier League.

Take Champions League winner Gareth Bale and 2020/21 PFA Team of the Year member Luke Shaw as an example, the club flexes an imperious history of getting the most out of their youth talent.

The subject of Southampton’s youth talent rises alongside talk of potential Championship football next season, with England’s competitive second-division being a beneficial place for youth to boast their ability. Far away from the south-coast, the Saints could have the next academy graduate on their hands currently playing in the Scottish Premier League.

Could Thierry Small be the next Luke Shaw?

Thierry Small, 18, became a surprise addition to the Southampton B squad following his move from Everton in the summer of 2021. The Englishman was snatched by the Saints for a fee of just £5m after impressing for the Blues youth team and the England U18s side.

The year before his move, the left-back was heavily praised by four-time Champions League-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti, who described him as being "one of the best players in the academy" when speaking to The Guardian as Everton boss.

It’s notable praise from one of Europe’s greatest managers, who handed Small his senior Toffees debut in the FA Cup aged just 16 years and 176 days, making him the club's youngest-ever player at the time.

It’s a huge win for Southampton to have snatched his signature at the age of 18, and the player has the potential to become the next Luke Shaw, mirroring some qualities that took the Manchester United left-back to the top.

Small, like Shaw, enjoys being on the ball, whether it be dribbling or assisting in offensive areas of the field.

The left-back - also hailed for his "quality" and "physicality" by Ancelotti - has shown versatility through his ability to play in defence or acting as a defensive midfielder. The teenager showcased his attacking ability in the 2021/22 Premier League 2 season, registering four goals and one assist in 17 appearances for Southampton B.

His playmaking qualities are similar to that of Shaw, who enjoys being on the ball and has the ability to pick a pass or cross, Shaw now competing at the top level at Manchester United averages 2.57 expected assists per 90 minutes, a strong and necessary quality for the attacking demands of a full-back in the top division.

Small, who is currently on loan at St Mirren, has registered one assist in just five starts in the Scottish Premier League, the full-back has also been described as having strength in crossing and set-piece situations by WhoScored too.

Whilst he may not feature in the Saints' remaining matches as they look to stave off the dreaded drop, the club could well be in good hands later down the line, with Small looking every bit like being able to potentially emulate Shaw's breakthrough on the south coast.