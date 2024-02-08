To say that Southampton are flying in the Championship would be an understatement. The Saints have set course for automatic promotion and look set to secure an instant return to the Premier League. Whether or not they make it back to the top flight this season, however, they could be without one of their most experienced players in the next campaign, with Saudi Arabia awaiting.

Southampton transfer news

Southampton weren't in any position to panic buy in the January transfer window, instead opting to complete wise business with loan moves for Joe Rothwell and David Brooks from South Coast rivals Bournemouth.

After putting pen to paper on the late loan move, Brooks told Southampton's official website: “I’m really happy. With the past couple of years with my situation, just to kind of come here and try and get some game time, I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to get started.

“That’s why I’ve made the decision to come away from Bournemouth. I think the game time was a little bit limited there at this present time so I was very eager to get to a point where I wanted to be playing regular minutes and this opportunity came up and it was one that I couldn’t really turn down.”

After a month full of positives though, the Saints could be set to suffer a blow in the form of a summer departure. According to Alex Crooks, who spoke to GiveMeSport, Alex McCarthy could leave Southampton for Saudi Arabia this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of June and his game time limited under Russell Martin.

Crook told GiveMeSport: "McCarthy has been told he's not even second choice anymore. Joe Lumley is the second choice. The issue he's got is that he's on good money. I think he's on around £40k-a-week, even in the Championship as a third-choice goalkeeper. So unless he goes to Saudi, which is an option, I don't see him getting that elsewhere because at best he can only really hope to be a Premier League number two."

"Unbelievable" McCarthy has fallen down the pecking order

Now a third-choice option at 34-years-old, McCarthy must leave Southampton if he wants to gain minutes towards the end of his career. His current role doesn't take away from how great a servant he's been at St Mary's, of course, having joined the club back in 2016 and enjoying some moments to remember in the Premier League.

Previous reports have linked McCarthy with the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Luton Town, so it will be interesting to see whether the shot-stopper makes a return to the top-flight without Southampton this summer. As a back-up option, he'd certainly bring plenty of experience as someone who has previously been at the centre of praise in the Premier League, including from former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"His progress, his development is fantastic. He made unbelievable development this season. He's now in really, really good shape with the ball and also as a shot-stopper. Congratulations to him and the goalkeeper coach who makes a good job with him. And hopefully, he is not leaning back but staying working."