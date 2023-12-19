A Premier League club are lining up a move to sign an "amazing" Southampton player in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints continue to enjoy an impressive season under Russell Martin, with last Saturday's 4-0 win at home to Blackburn Rovers further outlining why they should be considered Championship promotion contenders in 2023/24.

The January window will give Southampton an opportunity to bring in fresh faces if Martin feels that it can benefit his side's chances of returning to the Premier League, and numerous rumours have emerged in recent weeks.

The Saints are reportedly in pole position to sign Cork City midfielder Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, for example, and while the 18-year-old may not come in as a key man from the off, he could be an exciting long-term addition. Meanwhile, Amad Diallo was seen as a target back in the summer, and the Manchester United youngster has been backed to be a strong loan addition next month, having excelled at Sunderland last term.

On the flip side, Southampton could lose players to teams above them if they show a strong enough interest, and one such exit looks like it could be set to happen.

Che Adams could leave Southampton

According to a new transfer update from TEAMtalk, Burnley are lining up a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams in January, and are confident of signing him for a bargain fee because of his contract situation at St Mary's.

"Burnley are lining up a January move for Southampton forward Che Adams to bolster their survival hopes, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal. Clarets boss Vincent Kompany has made a new striker one of his top priorities for the winter transfer window and the Saints star features high on his wanted list.

"Adams is entering the final six months of his contract at Southampton and TEAMtalk sources state that Burnley are hoping to land the forward for a bargain fee. Everton were heavily linked with Adams in the summer but a move never came to fruition. It’s thought that the Scotland international is keen to return to the Premier League as soon as possible."

Given his pedigree as an international footballer, Adams has actually featured a curiously small amount for Southampton this season, considering the goal threat he possesses. Only nine Championship starts have come the Saints attacker's way, so it is understandable why he could be willing to move away in January.

Che Adams' Championship stats this season Total Appearances 18 Goals 4 Assists 2 Shots per game 1.2 Key passes per game 0.6

A return to the Premier League could appeal, and while it would be more preferable to see Southampton keep hold of someone who could score important goals later in the campaign, this is the last chance for them to earn money for his services.

Adams is out of contract at the end of the season, at which point he could then be allowed to leave on a free transfer, and with Martin calling him "amazing" in the past, it could be a transfer to keep an eye on.