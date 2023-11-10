After a shaky start Southampton have finally found their feet in the Championship and look on course to achieve a place in the play-offs come the end of the season at the very least. The Saints suffered the heartbreak of Premier League relegation during the last campaign and are now looking to instantly bounce back to England's top flight.

They did well to keep hold of some key stars during the summer transfer window, despite losing the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia, and now those at St Mary's can turn their attention towards the January transfer window.

Southampton transfer news

Saints welcomed the likes of Ryan Manning, Ryan Fraser and Ross Stewart in an attempt to bolster Martin's options during the first half of the season. Now that his side have settled, the new manager can look ahead to the winter window for further additions who go hand-in-hand with Southampton's future vision, rather than simply improving the side here and now.

With that said, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Southampton are eyeing a move for Darren Robinson. The Saints have reportedly been long-term admirers of the Derby County youngster, whose contract comes to an end in the summer of 2024. The teenage midfielder is considered a future sensation at the Rams and now seems to be the subject of potential bids from both Southampton and Premier League side Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

With Robinson's contract set to expire in the summer, Derby could be wise to cash in whilst they can, potentially handing Southampton or Aston Villa a fairly simple deal.

Southampton should bid for "excellent" Robinson

It's no real surprise that Robinson has attracted interest from both the Championship and Premier League. The 18-year-old looks on the verge of truly bursting into life at the Rams and a move to a bigger club should only result in further progress. Southampton may have to move quickly if they want to land the teenager, however, who may be swayed by Unai Emery's project in the Midlands.

Robinson has unsurprisingly earned plenty of praise during what is still a short career, including from his head of youth at former club Dungannon, Dixie Robinson, who said via Derby County News: “Darren has been excellent ever since he has came in. He got the chance to go over to Fleetwood in the winter and he asked could he train with the first team due to COVID restrictions and to be fair to him he has trained so well he has stayed with the first team since.

"Robbo has also been over at Stoke and most recently Derby where he has decided to sign for on a three year deal. Darren has a great attitude, works tremendously hard, technically very good and he gets about the pitch and I’ve no doubt, with the mindset that he has, I think he will go a long way in the game."