Southampton didn't waste any time before welcoming their first signing in the January transfer window, with Joe Rothwell arriving from Bournemouth on loan. And now they've reportedly sealed their second winter addition.

Southampton transfer news

Russell Martin added to his midfield ranks with the arrival of Rothwell and will hope that the Bournemouth midfielder helps the Saints in the race to leapfrog Ipswich Town to automatic promotion in the Championship. Praising his new teammate and fellow loanee, Flynn Downes said:

“He looks very good. He has trained with us and he looks sharp. I think you need to bring in new faces in January. It gives you a little boost. He is a good player. Last year he played a lot in the Premier League and did well. “Everyone knows he has got that class. If you watch any of the games he has played in, you can just tell he is a good player. We are looking forward to having him involved. Our midfield is so good because everyone brings something different to the table."

The Saints aren't done there when it comes to arrivals, however. According to The Secret Scout, Southampton have completed the signing of Cameron Frederick from EFL side Reading. The U16 gem, who can play as both a centre-back and defensive midfielder, reportedly arrived to complete a move as early as last night. The Secret Scout posted the news on X, saying:

Although Frederick is unlikely to play an instant part in Martin's team, he is certainly one for the future and perhaps a player who can eventually provide the Saints with a major boost if they reach the Premier League in the near future.

Frederick is one for the future

It speaks volumes about just how much potential Frederick has that Southampton have already made their move. Still so young, he may well end up getting better and better with more experience too. The Saints, of course, have a rich history of success stories from their academy, whether that be James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott or most famously Gareth Bale. Now, they will hope to pick up where Reading left off and oversee Frederick's development into a top player.

The teenager joins at the right time, given Southampton's position as promotion-challengers. Currently, just three points behind an Ipswich side beginning to falter for the first time under Kieran McKenna in the Championship, those at St Mary's have it all to play for. And from Frederick's perspective, if he dreams of one day playing Premier League football, then now appears to be a good time to join Martin's side.

With just a couple of weeks left in the January transfer window and Southampton already busy throughout, they could be a side to watch when it comes to further incomings in the Championship.