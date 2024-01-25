Since signing Joe Rothwell on loan this month, Southampton have stood still in the January transfer window as Russell Martin's side push to leapfrog Ipswich Town in the race for automatic Championship promotion and fend off close challengers Leeds United. Now, however, with just one week left until the window slams shut, the Saints could get one over on their rivals by signing a Premier League right-back.

Southampton transfer news

Even though just one fresh face has arrived at St Mary's so far this month, plenty of potential reinforcements have been linked with a winter move to Southampton. The likes of Hungary international Mihaly Kata and Burnley's Manuel Benson have both been mentioned when it comes to potential arrivals during the January window, but still Southampton remain without another arrival after Rothwell.

Of course, a lot can still happen in the final week though, with the promotion hopefuls potentially dipping into the Premier League market to land what could prove to be a difference-maker for Martin in pursuit of the Championship's top two.

According to Lewis Steele of The Daily Mail, Southampton are eyeing a move for Calvin Ramsey in a deal that would see them beat Leeds United to the Liverpool right-back's signature.

That said, whilst they do battle on the pitch to secure an automatic place into England's top flight, Southampton and Leeds may well go head-to-head in the transfer market in an attempt to hand Ramsay a fresh start.

"Fantastic" Ramsay needs next move to work out

It's fair to say that Ramsay hasn't had the best luck since moving into English football, whether that be on loan or at Liverpool. His first loan spell away from Anfield at Preston North End failed to work out as all involved would have hoped and the young Scot found himself back in Merseyside. Now, however, Southampton could offer the former Aberdeen man the chance to kick on - the Saints will have to be wary of Ramsay's injury history though.

Calvin Ramsay's injuries Games Missed 2021/22 - Hamstring Injury 9 2021/22 - Illness 2 2022/23 - Knee Surgery 32 2023/24 - Illness 4

Nonetheless, even amid his fitness struggles, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been full of praise for Ramsay in the past, saying via BBC Sport: "Everything we heard about him was that he is a fantastic boy. And what a player he is - what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional. In his age group and you know the things we need from a full-back, he is as close as it gets to the things we want and is still a kid. So we really expect a lot from him in the long term."