It seemed for some time that Leicester City and Ipswich Town were destined to run away with the automatic promotion places in the Championship, only for the latter to enter their first rough patch of form. In doing so, the promotion hopefuls have opened the door to a Southampton side looking to make an instant return to the Premier League, having suffered the heartbreak of relegation last time out.

Russell Martin's side, who sit just three points adrift of Ipswich, could yet receive a major boost in their pursuit of promotion in the January transfer window. The Saints are reportedly keeping tabs on a striker who has more than double the amount of goals that Che Adams has managed so far this season.

Southampton transfer news

Given that automatic promotion is no longer a world away, Southampton would be wise to go all out to land vital reinforcements for Martin this month. The Saints are currently on an unbeaten run of 18 games and could take full advantage of Ipswich's change in fortunes, which has seen Kieran McKenna's side go five games without a victory.

To take advantage, Southampton may need to look towards the transfer window and one particular striker, however.

According to Graeme Bailey, Southampton are keeping tabs on Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland. They're not the only Championship side interested in the forward though, with Hull City and Middlesbrough also eyeing moves.

Meanwhile, the Hearts captain has also reportedly attracted the interest of Crystal Palace, Burnley, Celtic and Everton in what will be a busy race for his signature this month. A man in demand, it looks as though Shankland could have a crucial decision to make in the near future, with several clubs circling.

If it is Southampton who land the forward, should they step up their interest, Martin would be getting himself a potential game-changer in the race for promotion.

"Incredible" Shankland would be an upgrade on Adams

Despite Southampton's recent run of form, Che Adams' goal tally hasn't been a standout in the Championship with just six goals to his name. It begs the question of just where the Saints would be if they had a truly clinical striker.

And Shankland could be the man to answer that question. The Hearts forward has enjoyed an excellent season in the Scottish Premiership, more than earning the interest of English clubs. Shankland's stats paint the perfect picture, with the striker's 18 goals highlighting a player at the top of his game.

Shankland recently earned the praise of Hearts manager Steven Naismith, who said via Irish News: “I look at him and compare him and he’s completely different from (Celtic striker) Kyogo but he’s slightly like (former Rangers forward Alfredo) Morelos. Lawrence has more in his overall game and a better mentality.

"When Morelos was at his prime, it’s a tough one but I’m probably taking Lawrence 18 goals in all competitions, half-way through a season, is incredible numbers. It’s not just against us either, he’s scoring all types of different finishes against everyone.”