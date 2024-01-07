Southampton are "pushing to sign" an "unbelievable" Premier League player, according to an exciting update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton transfer news

The January transfer window gives Saints a great opportunity to bolster their squad, should Russell Martin feel that fresh faces are required to make a big difference. The south coast club have enjoyed a positive first half of the season, sitting third in the Championship table and now only three points adrift of Ipswich Town in the second automatic promotion spot.

Southampton do appear to be in the mix to complete some important business before the end of the month, with a host of players linked with moves to St Mary's in the coming weeks. Young Aston Villa defender Lamare Bogarde has emerged as a primary loan target, for example, having returned from his temporary stint at Bristol Rovers, while Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is another player who is seen as a potential addition.

The attacking midfielder has had a disappointing period on loan at Bundesliga side RB Leipzig after joining last summer, but Jurgen Klopp could be keen to send him out elsewhere again for the remainder of the campaign, building his confidence again in the process.

Southampton "pushing to sign" Fabio Carvalho

According to Romano on X, Southampton are interested in signing Liverpool attacker Carvalho this month, but other EFL clubs are also keen on snapping him up.

"Liverpool will decide on the best loan option for Fábio Carvalho in the next few days. Southampton, Hull City and Leeds all pushing to sign him — Wolves also asked for Fabio but game time guarantees will be key."

Carvalho could be a wonderful signing for Southampton in January, possessing the individual ability to make all the difference in the Championship promotion battle. Granted, the 21-year-old has failed to kick on at Liverpool since arriving from Fulham in 2022, as well as struggling at Leipzig, but Klopp has had this to say about him in the past:

"Fabio, for the situation in which he is now, in training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model. Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable."

To be spoken about in such glowing terms by one of the best managers in the world says a lot about Carvalho's quality, and he could love being back in the Championship after shining there for Fulham back in 2021/22, scoring 10 goals and registering eight assists in the competition.

The Portuguese will surely feel that he has a point to prove, given the manner in which his stock has fallen of late, and with Liverpool seemingly happy to let him leave on loan again in January, a club of Saints' promotion-chasing stature looks perfect for him, allowing him to enjoy being a key man again.