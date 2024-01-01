Southampton are interested in completing the signing of an "unbelievable" Premier League talent, renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Southampton transfer news

Saints find themselves in a strong position in the Championship, sitting third in the table, prior to Monday's clash with Norwich City. Not only that, but just a three-point gap separates them and second-place Ipswich Town, as they continue to gain ground on the automatic promotion positions.

While Russell Martin has assembled a strong squad already this season - one that is capable of making a speedy return to the Premier League - it would also be a surprise if some key business wasn't conducted during the January transfer window. Free agent Matthew Sorinola has reportedly emerged as a target for Southampton, having left Union SG last summer, while Bournemouth's David Brooks is seen as a potential loan option, in what could be an eye-catching signing.

While major surgery certainly isn't required, given Saints' league position, this month is a great chance to give themselves as good a chance as possible of finishing in the top-two, rather than having to go through the playoffs. An exciting new update has now dropped regarding another Southampton target - one who could make such a positive difference in the promotion battle.

Liverpool make Fabio Carvalho decision

Taking to X on Sunday, Romano claimed that Southampton are keen on signing Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho on loan in the January transfer window, with the Reds deciding another temporary exit is best for his development after he returned from an unsuccessful loan at RB Leipzig.

"Fabio Carvalho will leave Liverpool on loan in January, not staying after being recalled back Leipzig loan. Understand several clubs want him, including Southampton. Liverpool want game time assurances as Carvalho is part of the clubs future plans."

Carvalho could be exactly what Southampton are looking for between now and the end of the season, adding that extra attacking magic that could help decide tight games. Admittedly, the 21-year-old's time at Liverpool has been disappointing to date, with the Reds shipping him out on loan to Leipzig last summer, where he made just one start in the Bundesliga this season, racking up only 280 minutes across all comeptitions.

He is a big young talent, though, and one who Jurgen Klopp has lauded in the past, saying: "Fabio, for the situation in which he is now, in training on an absolute super level and not being involved, how he deals with it, I have to say, that’s kind of a role model. Not that he is happy with the situation, but he never gives up. It’s unbelievable."

The Liverpool attacking midfielder has also proven himself in the Championship in the past, with Carvalho a regular source of goals and assists in the competition, chipping in with ten and eight respectively in 36 appearances while at Fulham.

He could thrive so much by enjoying more regular playing time in a league he is familiar in, giving Martin much more quality in the final third, and an ability to play in either a central attacking midfield role or out wide.