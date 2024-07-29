Southampton are one of a number of clubs who are interested in completing the loan signing of a "special" Liverpool teenager who has been compared to Wayne Rooney, according to a new update from reliable journalist James Pearce.

Southampton transfer news

Saints still need to complete more business between now and the end of the summer transfer window, with Villarreal and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz seen as a strong target. In fact, a £7m fee has reportedly been agreed, as they look to seal an impressive addition.

Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has also emerged as a rumoured target for Southampton, with the youngster seen as an attacking player with lots of potential. Still only 21 years of age, the Eagles may be keen to keep hold of him, though, especially having already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich earlier this window.

The future of Celtic attacking midfielder Matt O'Riley is still up in the air, too, and while a move to Atalanta feels the most likely outcome this summer, Saints have been mentioned as possible suitors. The Dane was superb for the Hoops last season, registering 31 goal contributions (18 goals and 13 assists) in the Scottish Premiership, helping his side clinch the league and Scottish Cup double in the process.

Meanwhile, Southampton have already completed the double signing of young pair Welington and Juan from Brazilian side Sao Paulo, with the duo arriving next January after signing pre-contract deals.

Southampton keen on signing "special" ace

According to Pearce on X, Southampton are interested in signing Liverpool winger Ben Doak on loan this summer, but they aren't alone in expressing a willingness to snap him up:

Doak is an incredibly exciting talent who could be such an eye-catching temporary addition for Saints this summer, possessing blistering pace out wide, as well as an ability to both cut inside or hit the byline. At 18, the Scot is understandably still a raw footballer whose end product needs some work, but former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer.

"Ben Doak, obviously nice signs, he’s with us in training again. Special boy, really confident, has something nobody else delivers really, this kind of dribbling, this kind of straight-forward bravery, all these kind of things."

Doak has also been compared to Rooney in the past, in terms of his stocky build and fearless style of play, and while Russell Martin may not see him as a starter in every game, given his age, he has the potential to be such an effective squad option for a year, affecting games as a substitute with his directness and trickery.