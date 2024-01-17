Southampton have already dipped into the Premier League market this month to welcome central midfielder Joe Rothwell from rivals Bournemouth. Now, reports suggest that they've made another move in pursuit of an attacking option from England's top flight, as Russell Martin looks to gain an edge in the fight for automatic promotion in the Championship.

Southampton sign Rothwell

Signing midfielder Rothwell on loan until the end of the season, Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox told the Saints' official website: “Joe is a quality addition who gives us further strength and depth in the squad, which will be particularly important as the season goes on. We’re very pleased to be able to bring in a player of his experience and ability.”

Meanwhile, equally pleased, Rothwell told the club's website: “I’m thankful to Southampton for allowing me to come here. Hopefully I can come in and show my experience of this league and help them get over the line. I can't wait to finally get going and put my boots on, and hopefully we can get the club back to where it belongs.”

After securing their first signing of the month, it hasn't taken the Saints long to shift their focus towards another potential addition. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton have submitted a second offer for Manuel Benson from Burnley. The promotion hopefuls are reportedly pushing hard to sign the winger, who wants to make the move to St Mary's in what would be a loan-to-buy deal. Tavolieri posted on X:

Sitting just three points behind second-place Ipswich Town in the Championship, any boost will be a welcome one for Martin if his side are to leapfrog Kieran McKenna's outfit in the coming months.

"Fantastic" Benson can repeat Burnley rise at Southampton

After playing a large part in Burnley's Championship title win last season, Benson could yet get the chance to prove his difference-making quality in the second tier with Southampton. Benson's Championship stats speak for themselves, with 12 goals and three assists representing a player at the top of his game last year. Now, after struggling to adapt to the Premier League, making just four appearances all season, the winger arguably needs Southampton as much as they need him.

Vincent Kompany summed up Benson's quality with his praise after the Belgian's goal in a victory over Bristol City last season. The Clarets manager said:

“He’s got to score five in a row. It’s not a coincidence; it’s a skill he’s got. It’s the same as a striker being able to peel off to the back post and head it in. I can’t be handing solutions of how to deal with him, but it’s just the things he’s been doing since he was a kid. I’m still pushing him for tap ins- I want tap ins. In the end it’s something he’s comfortable doing and he will get goals that way. What he’s done for us is fantastic and from our side, that’s all we want."