Having already added Joe Rothwell to their midfield on loan from Bournemouth, Southampton could now return to the transfer market to make a late swoop for yet another reinforcement in the middle of the park. One point behind second-place Ipswich Town and on a historic unbeaten run, the Saints could use the remainder of the January transfer window to gain an edge over their Championship promotion rivals.

Southampton transfer news

With just seven days left in the transfer window, Russell Martin is in no position to panic over reinforcements. His side are flying and remain within touching distance of an Ipswich side who are beginning to show signs of weakness in England's second tier. Southampton's 21-game unbeaten run has broken a club record that has stood for 103 years, highlighting just how good a place the Saints are in at the moment. Now, amid that record-breaking run, they could welcome yet another fresh face.

According to Bence Bocsak, a Hungarian reporter for The Boot Room, Southampton are interested in Mihaly Kata, who is the captain of MTK Budapest at just 21-years-old.

Those at St Mary's aren't alone in their interest, however. According to Bocsak, The City Group, SC Heerenveen and several other German sides are also eyeing moves to sign the Hungary international in what could prove to be a busy race for his signature. If it is to be Southampton who win the race, then the deal will reportedly cost around £1.5m, though Kata is reportedly not rushing any decision over his future just yet.

"Clever" Kata will only get better

Now could be a better time than ever for Southampton to secure a deal to sign Kata for as little as £1.5m. The young midfielder is on course to get better and better, given his status as a fully-fledged Hungary international and club captain at just 21. As the Saints look to leapfrog Ipswich, a player of Kata's calibre may well make all the difference. X account Hungarian Scout spoke highly of the MTK Budapest man earlier this season.

With Rothwell's move only a short-term solution in midfield, Martin would be wise to welcome a more permanent fix in the form of Kata, whether that be this month or during the summer transfer window.

Southampton will likely be forced to fend off plenty of interest if they want to sign the Hungarian, but everything points towards a player ready to step straight into English football.