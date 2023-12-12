Southampton are leading the race to bring an exciting teenager to the Championship, according to a fresh report this week.

Southampton winning race for exciting Whitmarsh

The St. Mary’s Stadium outfit have made an impressive start to the new campaign having won 11, drawn five and lost just four of their opening 20 games, meaning that they currently find themselves fourth in the second-tier table. While Sport Republic and Russell Martin will be assessing their options in the market as to who they could strengthen their ranks with in the here and now, they will also no doubt have an eye on up-and-coming prospects who could be recruited to build the long-term future of the club.

Cork City central midfielder Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh has emerged as a potential target, with the 18-year-old having worked his way up through his club’s various academy ranks to get promoted to their first-team, where he’s made 27 appearances across all age levels to date (Transfermarkt - Whitmarsh statistics).

The Republic of Ireland youth international does have a contract with his childhood side, but with the length of his deal unknown as it stands, as per the above outlet, his potential availability has gained the attention of the hierarchy on the south coast who are close to securing his services ahead of January.

According to The Sun, Southampton are set to sign Whitmarsh ahead of their competitors, with a small price set to be paid immediately in order to get the deal over the line: “Southampton are ready to snap up teenage Irish midfielder Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh from Cork City. The 18-year-old will cost a six-figure fee up front and is fancied by many.”

Whitmarsh can be a "quality" addition

While Southampton might not throw Whitmarsh straight in at the deep end and into the starting line-up, Martin will know that he’s got bags of potential to offer which he’s already been showing, so he could be an extremely exciting signing for the club in years to come.

Cork’s starlet has posted five contributions (four goals and one assist) in 27 appearances since the start of his career, showing that he can make a positive impact in the final third, but he’s also more than comfortable playing in several other areas of the pitch.

The Saints target is a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions already since his arrival on the professional scene, including three roles in the midfield and even as a right-back, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

As described by Cork’s assistant turned caretaker manager Richie Holland, Whitmarsh is a “quality” player and he is a diamond who is starting to show how brightly he can shine, so with this being a situation that is expected to develop quickly, this could be one to keep a close eye on in the weeks ahead.