Southampton reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch attacker Michal Skoras in action for Lech Poznan in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Is Skoras having a good season?

While the Saints are having a season to forget in the Premier League as they prop up the rest of the division, Skoras is shining for his club.

The 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for Poznan, proving to be one of their most influential performers. He has helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Conference League, although their 4-1 defeat at home to Fiorentina on Thursday night means that they may not be in the competition for too much longer.

It could be that bigger clubs look to sign Skoras at the end of the season, with the four-cap Poland international feeling he has come as far as he can with his current club. His current deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, but Poznan could look to cash in on him this summer.

That's where Southampton come into play, as the south coast club desperately look to stay in the Premier League before making some key reinforcements in the summer window.

Could Southampton make a move for Skoras?

According to Meczyki [via Sport Witness], which reported the news before Thursday's game, Southampton were thought to be preparing to watch Skoras in action after viewing his previous display over the weekend. They were far from alone in that respect, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Ajax mentioned by the Polish outlet as attendees in midweek.

They felt it was a "good excuse" to watch the attacker up close before they weigh up tabling an offer for the in-form Pole.

In truth, Southampton's chances of signing Skoras this summer may well depend on which division they are playing in moving forward, with relegation to the Championship surely ending their hopes of snapping him up. The Poznan ace is likely to want to shine in a top league if he is to leave, so you would imagine that preserving their Premier League status will keep the Saints' hopes alive.

He could certainly be an exciting addition to the squad if Southampton managed to get a deal over the line, with the 23-year-old having scored 16 goals in 46 matches for Poznan's Under-19s before making the grade at senior level, netting 20 times for Poznan's first team so far. The fact that he is also part of Poland's international setup further shows what a good player he is, making it into their 2022 World Cup squad last year.

All in all, you can see why a club like Southampton would be interested in his services.