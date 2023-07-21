Highlights

Sunderland striker sees a potential move to Southampton as a 'very exciting proposition' according to journalist Dean Jones .

New boss Russell Martin sees the Scottish forward as the ideal man to lead the Saint's frontline as they look to return to the Premier League at the first attempt following their relegation last season

Is Ross Stewart leaving Sunderland this summer?

The Sunderland forward, who was hailed as "incredible", could well be calling time on his career in the North East this summer.

Following his move from the Scottish Premiership in the January of 2021, the forward has made 81 appearances for the North East club, scoring 40 goals and averaging almost a goal every other game, which is a fine record for a forward, with his 21/22 League One campaign being the best of his career, with the Scottish striker recording 29 goal contributions in 49 games as the club won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.

The 2022/23 season was a strange one for the forward however, with the 16-year-old struggling with recurring injury problems that limited him to just 15 appearances across all competitions last season. Despite the limited number of games the forward shone, recording 14 goal contributions in those 15 games and showcasing that should he be able to get over his thigh problems and his Achilles Tendon injury, he could be one of the division's most dangerous hitmen.

According to reports, the South Coast side maintains an interest in the forward in the case that one of their current forwards departs the club this summer, with current player Che Adams reportedly attracting the interest of Premier League side Fulham. The report also states that the Black Cats could cash in on the former Ross County player with the player having entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light. The striker is also the subject of a lot of interest from Championship clubs, with Middlesbrough and Stoke City exploring the possibilities of a deal this window, however, the club's £10m price tag may force a number of suitors to pull out of the race due to financial constraints.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones revealed that the Saints don't plan on remaining in the Championship for long, and that ambition could be a driving factor in convincing the Scotland striker to choose St Mary's this summer: "Southampton aren't going to be in the Championship for very long. The model they've built over the years is too good to drop away.

I really don't believe that this is a club that's going to allow themselves to stay in the Championship for more than a year. That is a very exciting proposition for a player like Stewart, who is on the rise and looking for a step-up not just in terms of playing quality, but his profile and a way of getting into the Premier League."

Who will Ross Stewart play with at Southampton?

A number of the squad's key players from last season's Premier League campaign may depart before Stewart can play a game with them.

According to a report on GIVEMESPORT, a number of senior players are expected to depart this summer, with the like of James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Kyle Walker-Peters mentioned as possible departures.

The young Belgian is attracting the biggest interest this window, with Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea all interested in securing the former Manchester City youth player's signature this summer. The midfielder received high praise last season for his performances, with Manchester United legend Paul Scholes saying: "I was surprised when City let him go I think he is good enough potentially, he is only 18 years old maybe hold him back a bit. He has chosen to move on, and I think he is a player with so much potential, and he could potentially go back, but he has settled in so well."

Club captain Ward-Prowse also looks set to end his tenure at St Mary's this summer, with reports stating that West Ham United have earmarked the midfielder as a potential Declan Rice replacement following move to Arsenal. The 28-year-old has made over 400 appearances for the South Coast side and will depart as a club legend. The same report also states that right-back Tino Livramento is closing in on a move to Newcastle United this summer for a fee in the region of £30m.