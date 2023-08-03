Highlights

Southampton have real interest in Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The deal could depend on some departures in the full-back position, however.

What is the latest news regarding Max Aarons?

The Norwich fullback could be departing the club this summer for a new challenge.

According to a report from talkSPORT, the Saints are lining up a move for the English defender as manager Russell Martin aims to revitalize the recently relegated club in the hopes that they are able to bounce straight back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. The report states that the deal is seen by Southampton as a potential replacement for Tino Livramento, who has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United throughout this window.

According to the Telegraph, the fee required to sign Aarons is in the region of £10m, with the player also attracting the interest of Premier League side Fulham earlier this window.

Norwich director of football Stuart Webber has stated that this summer could be the right time for all parties to go their separate ways, with Aarons having "out-grown" the club: "People on the outside might have this perception that we have these close relationships. Max [Aarons] needs to go. He needs to go. He's out-grown us. We can't help him anymore. And I hope he gets the move that I think he deserves. I think he's been really unlucky not to have got a move by now, But on the business side, and what I truly believe is right for Max, and probably what's right for the team as well it is time to freshen it up. I think if the right offer came this summer, it could be really good for all parties.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook said that whilst Southampton's interest in the player is genuine, the Canaries will demand a large fee to part ways with the player who has been at the club his whole career: "I believe so, but a lot will have to happen because I think Norwich want a lot of money for him.

Currently, they've got Kyle Walker-Peters and Livramento as well. If they stay, he wouldn't necessarily go straight into the team. Romain Perraud, the left-back, could play over there as well. But he's got some interest from clubs. He could be one that could go towards the end of the window. But, I think the interest is genuine.”

Is Max Aarons a good signing for Southampton?

Aarons, who has been hailed as "underappreciated", could be a really solid pickup from the Saints.

The Englishman is incredibly experienced despite his tender age of 23, having made 213 first-team appearances for the Canaries, 70 of which have been at the Premier League level. The defender also has relevant experience for the Saints, having been a part of two Norwich sides that have won promotion to the English top flight, which is the aim of the Saints for next season. The player also has a strong youth international career, having made 34 appearances for the England youth sides and most recently being a part of the Euro U21 squad that won the tournament.

Described as "outstanding" by former manager Aidy Boothroyd, the defender could be a better option than Livramento for this level. Aarons averaged a WhoScored rating 6.69 last campaign, however in previous Championship campaigns has managed an average rating as high as 6.93, which is higher than Livramento managed in his best PL campaign. The current Southampton fullback has never played in the Championship before, therefore manager Martin could be leaning on Aarons experience as a deciding factor. The injury factor could also be important, with Livramento having just come back from a major knee injury that kept him out for 43 games. On the other hand, Aarons has missed just two games in his career with injury.

Should Livramento seal a switch to Newcastle, Aarons could be a strong upgrade on the former Chelsea man due to multiple factors.