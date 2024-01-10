Southampton are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing a highly-rated young player, according to a fresh transfer update regarding Saints' January business.

Southampton transfer news

Russell Martin's side are really putting the pressure on Ipswich Town in the Championship promotion race, now sitting just three points behind them in third place in the table. New signings would be a big shot in the arm for Southampton this month, and there have been a lot of players who have been linked with moves to St Mary's.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho had emerged as a reported target for Saints, though he is set to join Hull, while Aston Villa starlet Lamare Bogarde is also believed to be a loan option. Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is also a man in demand at the moment, outscoring anyone in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, and he is another player who has been linked with Southampton, in what threatens to be a busy month.

Now, another rumour has emerged regarding Saints' transfer business, with a highly-rated player believed to be on the south coast club's radar.

Southampton want Ussumane Djalo

According to a new transfer update from The Daily Mail, Southampton are keen on signing Porto midfielder Ussumane Djalo, having sent scouts to watch him in action. They aren't the only club interested, though, with an £8m move in the offing, due to a relatively low release clause that exists in his current contract.

"A number of English sides are monitoring Porto's teenage midfielder Ussumane Djalo. The 19-year-old has impressed in the UEFA Youth League and drawn attention from watching scouts. Manchester United, Brighton, Everton and Southampton have all had representatives spotted at Porto youth games in the last few months.

"The Portuguese have inserted a release clause around £8m for the skilful youngster who is considered a strong all-rounder. However, Confidential understands he could be prised away this month for considerably less."

Djalo is still a player who is learning his craft, not yet making an appearance for Porto's first team, but he has shone at youth team level for Portugal, as his statistics below outline.

Ussumane Djalo's international stats Caps Goals Portugal Under-19s 6 0 Portugal Under-18s 11 0 Portugal Under-17s 13 1 Portugal Under-16s 4 1 Portugal Under-15s 3 1

The teenager is someone who is capable of playing in central midfield or more of an attacking midfield role, and he is a player who could add an extra sprinkling of creative magic in the middle of the park for Southampton, potentially helping change games from the substitutes' bench at times.

Granted, Djalo's lack of football at senior level could make his signing a risky one, but it is encouraging to see Southampton considering taking a gamble on an upcoming star.