Southampton have agreed a deal with a "very, very good" Premier League player over a move to St Mary's Stadium this month, an exciting transfer rumour has claimed.

Southampton transfer news and promotion hopes

The Saints are in impressive form in the Championship at the moment, really putting the pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town above them in the table. Russell Martin's side sit third in the division, and it does feel as though they are carrying more momentum than almost anyone around them.

While Martin has built an impressive squad at St Mary's and kept hold of individuals who were playing in the Premier League last season, there is still a possibility of some new faces arriving during the January transfer window.

It's fair to say that plenty of players have been linked with moves to Southampton, with versatile West Ham defender Ben Johnson one individual who is reportedly on their radar. Young Porto midfielder Ussumane Djalo is another rumoured target, in what could be an exciting piece of business.

There are also some players who could head the other way out of the Saints exit door, including striker Che Adams, who has been backed to complete a move to Wolves before the end of the month. Now, a key piece of transfer news has emerged - one that suggests the south coast club are on the verge of completing a new addition.

Southampton agree Joe Rothwell deal

According to The Daily Echo, Southampton have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell on loan this month, bringing him in for the remainder of the season.

"Saints have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth's Joe Rothwell on loan, the Daily Echo understands. Rothwell, 29, has played 11 Premier League games for the Cherries this season under Andoni Iraola.

"His only three league starts came in Bournemouth's first three games of the season. The midfielder will become Southampton's fifth loan signing of the season. Championship clubs can sign and register more than five loan players but they are only allowed to name a maximum of five in any matchday squad."

This is great news for Southampton, with Rothwell not necessarily the most spectacular footballer around, but someone who can add great experience and depth in the middle of the park.

The 29-year-old, called a "super talent" by former manager Tony Mowbray, has 31 appearances to his name in the Premier League, doing a solid job for a Bournemouth team impressing under Andoni Iraola, and the Cherries boss hailed him after a clash with West Ham in the recent past, saying:

"I think he had a very, very good game. He played really well. It’s true that he made a mistake for the goal, but overall I think he has sustained the team."

Rothwell may help make a difference for Southampton in their promotion push, possibly coming straight in as a starter, and at the very worst, acting as a strong squad player.