Southampton are believed to be battling a number of Premier League clubs for the signing of a "flamboyant" playmaker, according to a fresh transfer update.

Southampton eyeing new signings

Saints are still very much in the mix to be promoted from the Championship this season, even though their form has dipped of late, losing three of their last five league games. There is work to do to make up ground on Leeds and Ipswich, but it is all to play for.

Regardless of whether Southampton are back in the Premier League or not next term, new signings will be arriving at St Mary's stadium, in order to improve the squad depth at Russell Martin's disposal.

Udinese midfielder Festy Ebosele is one individual who has been linked with Saints, with the 21-year-old making 26 appearances in Serie A in 2023/24 to date. Admittedly, no goals or assists have come his way, but he is predominantly used in a defence-minded midfield role, averaging 1.2 tackles per game in the league.

In defence, Southampton are believed to be keen on making Taylor Harwood-Bellis' loan move from Manchester City a permanent one, having been impressive throughout the current campaign, completing 93.1% of his passes and averaging 3.3 clearances per game for good measure.

Southampton want exciting attacker

According to a new update from Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], Southampton are interested in signing Juventus attacker Samuel Iling-Junior this summer.

Saints are joined by Premier League pair West Ham and Brighton are also keen on snapping up the 20-year-old, and Juve "could accept even €12m (£10.2m)" for him at the end of the season.

Iling-Junior represents such an eye-catching option for Southampton this summer, and the fact that they are rivalling Premier League clubs for him says a lot about his quality as a player.

Samuel Iling-Junior's England youth stats Caps Total England Under-21s 3 0 England Under-20s 6 2 England Under-19s 7 1 England Under-17s 5 0 England Under-16s 13 2 England Under-15s 1 0

This season, the 20-year-old has had to accept playing a squad role for Juve, given the depth that exists in their squad, but he has still managed to bag one goal and two assists in Serie A, having only started once. Journalist Michele Neri has called him an "assist machine", but he's not had the chance to show that in Italy.

"He is an assist machine, but he can also score, especially when his movements off the ball allows him to find space in the penalty area."

Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has called him "flamboyant", and at just 20 years of age, he should only improve as the years pass, as he steadily approaches his prime.

Iling-Junior has also won 35 caps for England at youth team level, showing that he has been a highly-rated player for some time, and the chance to be a regular at a new club could appeal more than invariably warming the substitutes' bench in Turin moving forward.