Southampton are believed to be among the clubs to have tabled an offer for an "incredible" Championship player, according to a new transfer update.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are flying in the play-off battle at the moment, really cranking up the pressure on Ipswich Town after winning four of their last five league games. Russell Martin's third-placed side are now only one point behind them, and momentum seems to be in their favour.

New signings during the January transfer window could just give them that extra edge, but time is running out to get some key business over the line. Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay is one target who has emerged, with Southampton thought to be battling with Leeds United for the right-back's signature.

MTK Budapest ace Mihaly Kata is another player who has been linked with a January move to St Mary's, with Martin seeing him as someone who could bolster his options. Burnley's Manuel Benson is also wanted by the Saints, but Leeds are again providing strong competition for his services.

Southampton make Callum O'Hare bid

According to a new update from HITC, Southampton and Leicester City have both made offers for Coventry City ace Callum O'Hare, with Premier League side Burnley also believed to be interested.

"HITC Football understands that, with just a week left in the January transfer window, play-off chasing Coventry are facing an almighty battle hanging onto one of the most talented footballers in England’s second tier.

"We have been told that Burnley have made an offer to bring Callum O’Hare – who learned his trade at Aston Villa before leaving in 2020 – back to the Premier League. Leicester City and Southampton, placed first and third in the Championship at present, have submitted bids of their own, with O’Hare yet to sign a new contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena."

O'Hare could be a fantastic signing by Southampton this month, having proven himself over an extended period in the Championship. He has 13 goals and 21 assists in 121 appearances in the competition, including five strikes in 15 league games this season, with that tally likely to be higher had it not been for injury problems.

Callum O'Hare in the Championship this season Total Appearances 15 Goals 5 Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.2 Pass completion rate 86.5%

Coventry manager Mark Robins is clearly someone who values the 25-year-old greatly, waxing lyrical over him after a win over Birmingham City last month:

"I think he has been incredible because I mean looking back at Boxing Day last year and to see him was heart-breaking after the injury and then to see him come to terms with the injury and then go through that."

O'Hare could add so much quality to Southampton's side in attacking midfield areas, and if they can beat others to his signature before the end of the month, it could give them a further advantage in the Championship promotion picture.