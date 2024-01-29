Southampton are now thought to be "closer than ever" to completing the signing of an "electric" attacking player in the coming days, according to an update from reporter Sacha Tavolieri.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints are riding high at the moment, finding some excellent form that has seen them really crank up the pressure on Ipswich Town in the Championship promotion battle. That's not to say that Russell Martin won't want another new signing to arrive at the club during the January transfer window, giving his team the best possible chance of going up to the Premier League in May after landing Joe Rothwell on loan.

A recent report has suggested that Southampton are winning the race to sign Burnley attacker Manuel Benson before the end of the month, with Leeds United also keen on him. He has found himself out of favour under Vincent Kompany this season, with a new challenge potentially appealing to him.

The club have also reportedly submitted an offer for Coventry City midfielder Callum O'Hare, and promising Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay is being looked at as a loan signing between now and the end of the current campaign.

Now, a fresh update regarding one big Southampton target has dropped - one that suggests he could be plying his trade at St Mary's in the very near future.

Southampton close to signing Manuel Benson

Taking to X on Sunday morning, Tavolieri claimed that Southampton are close to securing the signing of Benson, with big progress made regarding their interest in him.

This is great news for Southampton, considering Benson has seemingly emerged as a primary transfer target for them in January. The 26-year-old will surely like the idea of joining a new club, rather than consistently warming the substitutes' bench at Turf Moor - he has a total of just 74 minutes of Premier League action this season - and Saints could be perfect for him.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a strong campaign for the Clarets in the Championship last time around, leading to pundit Sam Parkin waxing lyrical about him: "He was electric. Six attempts, Benson was far and away the most by any player."

Benson has proven Championship quality, meaning he could arrive and hit the ground running immediately for Southampton, giving them extra firepower in their pursuit of the automatic promotion spots. 12 goals in 33 appearances in the competition is a solid return for a striker, let alone a winger, so everything points towards him being a roaring success if the move is completed.

The fact that they could sign him over Leeds could make it extra sweet, strengthening their own promotion chances and ensuring their rivals don't snap him up at the same time.