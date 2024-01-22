Southampton are reportedly considering tabling a huge bid for a young attacking midfielder with "excellent dribbling" ability, according to a fresh transfer update out of Italy.

Southampton transfer news

Saints are be red hot in the Championship promotion battle this season, with Saturday's 3-1 win away to Swansea City taking them into second place, where they will stay if Ipswich Town lose at Leicester City on Monday evening.

They continue to be linked with plenty of new signings to aid their quest to return to the Premier League, with Burnley's Manuel Benson one player who has been backed to move to St Mary's. He is thought to be seen as their alternative to Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

Another rumoured target is West Ham defender Ben Johnson, who featured for the Hammers in their 2-2 draw away to Sheffield United on Sunday, but could look to seal a permanent move away from the London Stadium before the end of the month with his contract ticking towards its conclusion later this year.

There are some Southampton players who could leave the club during the January transfer window, however, with striker Che Adams continuing to be linked with a move away, with a switch to Premier League side Wolves mooted.

Southampton considering huge Matias Soule bid

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Southampton are "thinking of making a proposal" for Juventus ace Matias Soule.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play on the wing, is currently on loan at fellow Serie A side Frosinone and has no interest in dropping down a tier, which does admittedly make a move to St Mary's feel unlikely. However, Sport Republic would reportedly "like to invest" in him, with the Italian media believing they are seriously considering a massive bid around €35 (£30m), either now or in the summer after earning promotion - which could then change the player's mind too.

Soule could be such an exciting signing by Southampton, even though the amount being mooted is likely to be out of their price range until promotion is secured, and it could such a statement of intent. Frosinone manager Eusebio Di Francesco has lauded him this season, saying "In certain aspects, he resembles Berardi, but he must learn to shoot on goal more often. He doesn’t lack qualities and has excellent dribbling, but in the game, he needs to be more lucid when making his choices. My thought is that his talent should not be limited; with time and experience, he will improve in many aspects."