Southampton are believed to be "slightly ahead" of their Championship rivals in the race to sign a "fantastic" player, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Southampton transfer news

Russell Martin will be delighted with how his side are looking currently, with their form making them strong contenders to achieve automatic promotion this season. However, the Saints manager will also be aware that new signings could provide even more quality and depth within his squad, increasing their chances of making a speedy return to the Premier League.

Lots of different players have been linked with moves to St Mary's in recent weeks, with Juventus playmaker Matias Soule an audacious option with a hefty price tag. Another player who has emerged as a target is Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay, with the young right-back recently returning from a loan spell at Preston North End.

Burnley attacking midfielder Manuel Benson has been backed to join Southampton, too, with the 26-year-old struggling for playing time in the Premier League for the Clarets this season, starting only once in the competition. West Ham defender Ben Johnson has been another player eyed up and seen as a possible replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, should the influential Saints right-back move on this month.

Southampton favourites to sign Manuel Benson

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs claimed that Southampton could be edging the race to sign Burnley's Benson, with Leeds United providing stern competition.

"By Championship standards, he's obviously a top-quality player, very confident in the league and it's no real surprise therefore that both Leeds and Southampton are in the race. Some sources say Southampton are slightly ahead of Leeds, but I think with nothing done, we're just going to have to wait and see because it's two attractive offers on the table for the player."

Benson could be just what Southampton are looking for during the January transfer window, providing that extra sprinkling of attacking magic that could make all the difference when crunch matches arrive at the business end of the season.

Granted, he hasn't hit the ground running in the Premier League, but he knows the Championship well and played a big role in their title win last season, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists as Vincent Kompany's side cruised back into the top flight. His current manager thinks highly of him, saying last year:

"I can’t be handing solutions of how to deal with him, but it’s just the things he’s been doing since he was a kid. I’m still pushing him for tap-ins - I want tap-ins. In the end, it’s something he’s comfortable doing and he will get goals that way. What he’s done for us is fantastic and from our side, that’s all we want."

At 26, there is still so much more to come from Benson in his career, and he will surely jump at the chance to play more regularly this season. Should Southampton beat Leeds to his signature, it would be an added bonus, snapping him up from under the noses of their promotion rivals.