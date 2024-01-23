Southampton have made a move for a "fantastic" Premier League player as the transfer deadline looms next week, according to an update from Sky Sports presenter Mark McAdam.

Southampton transfer news

Saints have been linked with a host of different players in the January transfer window, as Russell Martin looks to bring in individuals who can give his side the best chance of being promoted from the Championship this season.

One exciting report has claimed that Southampton are looking to make an audacious move for Juventus ace Matias Soule, although a move to St Mary's would arguably be a surprise. Meanwhile, West Ham defender Ben Johnson has emerged as a potential replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, should the Saints right-back join a Premier League club this month.

Burnley attacker Manuel Benson is another player who has been tipped to seal a switch to Saints, and the same applies to young Porto midfielder Ussumane Djalo.

It would certainly be a surprise if new faces didn't arrive between now and the end of the current transfer window, and it looks as though Southampton have made further efforts to bring in one of their aforementioned targets.

Southampton make move for Manuel Benson

According to Sky's McAdam, speaking on X, Southampton have made an approach for Burnley ace Benson, as they look to get a deal over the line before the end of the month.

"Southampton have approached Burnley over the signing of winger Manuel Benson. The Championship club are looking to add a wide forward to their squad this month and Benson has had a limited role in the Premier League this season. Leeds also keen on the player."

Benson could be a brilliant addition by Southampton in January, and if they managed to beat Leeds United to his signature it would be an added bonus, considering the Whites are promotion rivals this season. This update comes as such a relief, too, seeing as a recent report suggested the move could fall through because of a potential hijack from other clubs.

The 26-year-old has admittedly found it really tough to make an impression in the Premier League for Burnley this season, only starting once in the competition, but he has shown what a force he can be in the Championship in the past, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists in 2022/23, helping the Clarets win the title.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has praised him as well, describing him as "fantastic", and he could provide Martin with that extra bit of quality in attacking areas.

At 26 years of age, Benson is at a good point in his career to come in and make an immediate impression, remaining in and around his best for the foreseeable future. The fact that he is barely playing for Burnley also means that he will surely be desperate for a new challenge, not wanting to waste some of the best years of his career.