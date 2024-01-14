Southampton are showing an interest in signing an "absolutely brilliant" Premier League player in the January transfer window, according to a new report.

Southampton transfer news

The Saints are flying on the pitch at the moment, thumping Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, and they also continue to be linked with new signings who could aid their Championship promotion push between now and the end of the season, with Bournemouth midfielder Joe Rothwell looking likely to be the first loan arrival of the month.

Ussumane Djalo is one player who has emerged as a potential target for Southampton, with the 19-year-old midfielder currently playing for Porto, and Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde has also been backed to move to St Mary's Stadium. On the flip side, there are certain players who could move from Saints this month, including striker Che Adams, who has recently been linked with a move to Premier League side Wolves.

It looks as though the south coast club are looking to England's top tier for a possible new addition to Russell Martin's side, however, after a new transfer claim emerged.

Southampton want Ben Johnson

According to Football Insider, Southampton are one of many clubs interested in signing Ben Johnson, alongside promotion rivals Leeds, with a move away from West Ham potentially happening for the defender this month.

"Rangers, Leeds United and Sheffield United are among the sides keen on landing West Ham star Ben Johnson this month, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed Southampton are also in the mix for the 23-year-old – who could leave the London Stadium on loan before the 1 February deadline.

"Johnson is entering the final six months of his West Ham contract and is keen to play regular first-team football after struggling for game time with David Moyes’ side."

Johnson is someone with proven experience at Premier League level, making 57 appearances in the competition for West Ham, not to mention chipping in with two goals for good measure, so he could be an excellent signing by Southampton.

The 23-year-old would bring experience and potential quality to the defence, not to mention putting his versatility to good use, with the Hammers ace capable of turning out as a centre-back, right-back, left-back or even a midfielder.

Former England and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed him as "absolutely brilliant" in the past, and he will surely be open to bringing an end to his time at the London Stadium.

At 23, there could still be so much more to come from Johnson, who has won 10 caps for England's Under-21s, showing what a highly-rated prospect he has been in the past, and he may really stand out in the Championship, helping Southampton seal a return to the Premier League in the process.

The Englishman, who also shares the same agent as Kyle Walker-Peters, is also a UEFA Europa Conference League winner with West Ham, and this winning mentality could do no harm at the Saints, should they pip others to his signature before the month comes to an end, making this one to keep an eye on.