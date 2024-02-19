Southampton are reportedly interested in completing the £15m signing of a "fantastic" player this summer, a fresh transfer update has claimed.

Southampton transfer news & promotion hopes

Saints are in a fantastic position at the moment, finding a rich vein of form that has sent them just outside the automatic promotion places in the Championship, two points behind Leeds United with a game in hand. Last Friday's 2-0 win away to West Brom was a statement victory by Russell Martin's side, who may feel as though they are the favourites to go straight up along with Leicester City come May.

Regardless of whether Southampton seal promotion to the Premier League this season or not, new signings will be needed this summer, as they continue to be linked with new players.

One individual who has been backed to seal a move to St Mary's at the end of the season is Sunderland winger Jack Clarke, who is arguably one of the best attacking players in the Championship currently, scoring 15 goals in 33 league appearances this season.

The Black Cats star is a wanted man, however, with Premier League clubs West Ham and Crystal Palace also believed to be in the mix to snap him up during the summer transfer window.

Southampton will be wanting to keep hold of important current players, too, but Paul Onuachu has been linked with a move away this summer, with Turkish side Trabzonspor keen on acquiring his signature.

Saints want £15m defender in permanent deal

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Football League World], Southampton want to complete the £15m signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer, snapping him up from Manchester City once and for all.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan from City, having completed a temporary move to the south coast last summer, and he has shone throughout the campaign, playing a key role in their promotion push. He has started 26 Championship matches this season, averaging 3.5 clearances per game and also chipping in with two assists.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis' England youth record Caps England Under-21s 21 England Under-20s 1 England Under-19s 5 England Under-17s 10 England Under-16s 9 England Under-15s 20

It makes complete sense for Southampton to make Harwood-Bellis' move a permanent one, and with City seemingly not seeing a future for him at the club, it would surely suit all parties.

Martin himself has heaped praise on the centre-back, showing why he would likely want to retain him, saying: "He's been fantastic. Let's get it right, we need to go up to keep a lot of our players".

At 22, the Englishman's best years are still to come and if Saints could get into the Premier League ahead of next season, it could make the move to the south coast full-time appeal even more to him. Granted, it would be a lot of money to spend, but his long-term ceiling would make it worth the risk.