Just three points away from an Ipswich Town side who are stalling for the first time this season in the Championship, Southampton have a better chance than ever to move into the automatic promotion spots. It could quickly prove to be a vital month for Russell Martin, who will hope to see his side's excellent form continue to complete what would be a miraculous recovery in the race to go up.

Before they can even think about the top flight, however, the Saints must reportedly turn their attention to keeping hold of a key player this month amid an approach from a Premier League side.

Southampton transfer news

Southampton already suffered some big exits at St Mary's during the summer transfer window, with James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia completing moves to West Ham United and Chelsea respectively. And they would have been hoping for that to be it for frustrating departures, as the January transfer window swung open, but reports suggest that may not be the case.

According to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Wolverhampton Wanderers have made an approach for Che Adams in a recent development. Adams is on course to leave Southampton for free upon the expiry of his contract this summer and the Saints are reportedly weighing up whether to sanction the Scot's exit, with Wolves preferring a loan move to a permanent deal this month.

Given that they are set to lose Adams for free this summer, however, a loan move would not benefit Southampton, who have one more chance to cash in on the striker this month. As the window progresses, the forward could certainly be one to keep an eye on.

Promotion worth more than Adams fee

Whilst Adams' goals total of just seven in 24 appearances in all competitions this season is hardly a number that sets the world alight, the Scotland international's experience can still provide Martin's side with a vital boost.

And if he can find his best form at the business end of the campaign, then Southampton will have themselves a striker capable of starring at the highest level. Of course, it will be tempting to cash in this month, but the Saints would be wise to hold off for the sake of leapfrogging Ipswich in the race to go up, which would even make losing the striker for free bearable.

Adams has earned plenty of praise over the years, including from fellow Scot Ally McCoist, who has heaped praise on his compatriot: "First and foremost, we now have a striker who is a first pick every week for a very good team in the English Premier League. It’s been a long time since a Scotland manager has had that luxury.

"Adams has started his international career really positively and has scored in the last two games against Moldova and Denmark. Apart from that, his general play has been terrific. But take it from me, as a striker you want to be hitting the back of the net and those goals will have done him the world of good."