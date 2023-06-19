New Southampton manager Russell Martin is reportedly eyeing moves for Swansea City duo Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton this summer transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Matt Grimes to Southampton?

As Southampton and Martin prepare to attempt promotion at the first time of asking next season, they are plotting a move for two of his former stars, according to The Sun, with bids reportedly on the way.

Having worked under Martin at the Swansea.com Stadium last season, it comes as no surprise to see the new Saints boss attempting to reunite with the duo.

At the Welsh club last season, Martin guided the Swans to a 10th-place finish, three points from the play-off places in what was a frustrating campaign in the end.

Speaking on the potential transfer, Jones told GiveMeSport:

"I think both would be good signings. If they were to go and make those signings, it'd be interesting to see the timing of it. To make them the first signings would be a pretty big deal, taking the manager, and then following it up with that."

Can Matt Grimes can replace James Ward-Prowse?

Filling the boots of a player who makes free-kicks looks like penalties is no easy task unless David Beckham suddenly returned in his prime.

But, it is an arduous task that Southampton will have to attempt if club captain James Ward-Prowse does leave this summer. And that's where Grimes could come in.

Speaking about playing under Martin in February of last year, Grimes said:

"I'm really enjoying it [playing under Martin] - probably more than I have done in my whole career to be honest.

"I wouldn't have signed a new deal if I didn't believe in what the manager is doing and how he's going about getting the team playing in a certain way."

The "amazing" Swansea midfielder who has a "wand of a left foot" - in the eyes of former teammate Andre Ayew - may not have the world-class set-piece ability of Ward-Prowse, but that does not stop him from having a hand in goals, having recorded eight assists last season, whilst also finding the back of the net on one occasion.

Meanwhile, when compared to the current Saints captain, it's clear that Grimes is more actively in possession, making more passes per 90, with a better completion rate, according to FBref.

Defensively, Grimes stands out once more, too, with more tackles in the middle third and fewer challenges lost throughout the season. So, with that said, what you would lose in goals without Ward-Prowse, you would gain in stability with Grimes.

Ultimately, Grimes brings with him plenty of Championship experience, too.

And that could be the key to unlocking a place in, at the very least, the play-offs for Southampton next season.

The 27-year-old machine has experienced the heartbreak that England's second tier has to offer more times than he'll feel comfortable with, but that could provide a boost for those at St Mary's lacking in that same experience.

If the concern at Southampton is losing leadership, then Grimes ticks that box as well, having captained Swansea since the 2019/20 season.

The more you look at the potential deal, the more it makes sense for both Martin and Southampton, so he would surely be a dream first signing of the summer for the incoming 37-year-old.