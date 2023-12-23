Southampton are interested in securing the services of an "incredible" player in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update regarding their upcoming business.

Southampton's January business

Saints are primed for a strong promotion push between now and the end of the season, with Russell Martin's side sitting firmly in the Championship play-off positions.

Whether Southampton have enough in them to make up ground on current leading pair Leicester City and Ipswich Town in the automatic places remains to be seen, but some January business could certainly aid their efforts.

Larne teenager Jack Hastings has emerged as a transfer target for the Saints in recent times, but they have also been linked with more proven players, such as West Ham's Ben Johnson. There have been exit rumours, too, however, with Che Adams backed to make a move to Burnley.

Now, another report has emerged linking Southampton with a talented player - one who made a big impact in the Championship last season.

Southampton eyeing Amad Diallo move

According to Football Insider, Southampton are keen on signing Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan next month, seeing him as an exciting option to bring in.

"Southampton are pushing to land Man United winger Amad Diallo on loan ahead of the January transfer window. The Saints, who are in the race for promotion back to the Premier League this term, are long-term admirers of the 21-year-old.

"Leicester City and Sunderland are also ready to take the Man United winger on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 campaign. But it is believed that Russell Martin’s Southampton and his recruitment staff are pushing the hardest to land Diallo at this time."

Diallo has the potential to be an influential signing for Southampton between now and the end of the season, possessing plenty of natural ability, but also a level of end product that is arguably ahead of his time, given his tender years and previous record in the Championship.

Last season, the Saints transfer target scored 14 goals on loan at Sunderland, helping them get into the play-offs, and he has been a highly rated player at United for some time. Someone who has lauded him in the past is Sunderland ace Luke O'Nien, who said of him:

"I said it the other day to someone, the day he came in, the standards he’s raised just in terms of what he does on the ball is incredible. [To Amad] So yeah, thank you, man! You’ve still got a job to do! But yeah he’s been incredible, we love him and I know the fans love him as well."

Diallo has the potential to bring an added spark to Southampton's attack, which could make all the difference in their promotion push, and while the 21-year-old is only just returning from a long-term injury absence, he is an individual who could light up St Mary's in the coming months.