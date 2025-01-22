As Southampton continue to head towards an unwanted record in the Premier League, they're reportedly in danger of losing their star man amid interest from Jurgen Klopp and RB Leipzig.

Southampton transfer news

Currently on six points, the idea of Premier League safety is merely a fantasy for Southampton and things couldn't be much more bleaker even after attempting to turn things around by hiring Ivan Juric. Now in January, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that those at St Mary's should be keeping one eye on Derby County's infamous record for the lowest points total in Premier League history - reaching just 11 points in 2007/08.

They will, of course, be desperate to at least restore some pride in the remainder of the campaign to allow the Rams to keep hold of their history and avoid humiliation. The arrival of Albert Gronbaek could yet help on that front, with the Danish attacking midfielder arriving on loan in the hope of finally sharpening a blunt Southampton frontline.

Speaking to the club website for the first time, Gronbaek said: “I’m just so excited. It’s a big club and I think the playing style is suiting me very well, so I’m just very pleased to be here.

“The facilities are very good and the stadium looks incredible. It’s even bigger and better when you come in person, so I’m just so excited to play there. I’m proud to be here.”

As one attacking star arrives, however, another could yet depart. According to Sky Sports Germany's Philipp Hinze, RB Leipzig have now made Tyler Dibling one of their top priorities with the Saints only willing to sell for over €30m (£25m) this month.

What's more, according to The Boot Room, Red Bull's new Head of Global Soccer and former Liverpool manager Klopp wants to sign the Southampton star in one of his first moves in his new role for RB Leipzig and other Red Bull clubs.

Southampton must fend off interest in "brilliant" Dibling

If Southampton are to stand any chance of pulling off a miracle escape or at least avoiding unwanted history then keeping hold of Dibling is a must. The Saints, in the likely event of relegation, will likely have no choice but to part ways with such a talent. Until that day arrives, however, they should turn down the interest of Leipzig and Klopp.

Full of praise for the young winger before he was shown the door at St Mary's, Russell Martin told reporters as relayed by Tribal Football: “Tyler was unfortunate not to play earlier because he had an amazing pre-season. So he has an incredible belief in himself in a really nice, humble and modest way.

“But he has to just keep living at 100 per cent and understand where that is and understand what's got him this far. I think he has a brilliant support network with his family. He has a lot of trust from us and he has that back. It's not always plain sailing with young players."