Tottenham Hotspur are apparently convinced that a potential £35 million Premier League forward is "sold" on joining Ange Postecoglou's side this summer, following behind-the-scenes talks with his camp.
Johan Lange making summer transfer plans at Tottenham
Technical director Johan Lange could orchestrate another summer rebuild at Spurs, with the squad potentially set to look very different by the start of 2025/2026.
Tottenham open talks with £29m Brazilian who Arsenal contacted this week
Postecoglou and Arteta are going head-to-head for a defender.
1