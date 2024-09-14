Even as Southampton were brushed aside by Manchester United on Saturday, one youngster impressed enough to earn high praise in what was a promising display on an afternoon to forget in the Premier League.

Southampton pay the penalty against Man Utd

Saints initially got off to a promising start and even earned the chance to take a shock lead when the referee pointed to the spot following Diogo Dalot's foul on youngster Tyler Dibling. The teenager did superbly to take the Manchester United fullback on before being rewarded for his efforts, only to see Cameron Archer's attempt saved by Andre Onana just moments later.

The game changed from there. In a flash, United went from celebrating their goalkeeper's heroics to congratulating summer signing Matthijs de Ligt on his first goal for the club as the Red Devils took the lead. The Dutchman was in the right place at the perfect time to convert Bruno Fernandes' inch-perfect cross just two minutes after Archer's penalty miss.

The game was then United's to lose and they soon took a firm grip on proceedings, coasting to all three points courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho either side of a reckless red card for a disappointed Jack Stephens.

Whilst Manchester United got back on track, Southampton could only extend their winless run to four games, but amid all of that it was Dibling who threatened to steal the headlines.

Dibling dubbed "next best thing"

Whether it's Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Alan Shearer, Matt Le Tissier or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Southampton's academy has become famous for producing gems and Dibling may well be about to join what is an incredibly impressive list.

Just 18 years old, the winger didn't look out of place for one second as he continuously charged at Dalot, who quickly found himself out of ideas as to how to stop the teenager. Earning plenty of praise as a result, Statman Dave dubbed Dibling "the next best thing" when speaking about his exciting full debut in the Premier League.

A bright spark as Southampton suffered yet another defeat - their fourth in as many games - Dibling's standout display may well be a sign of things to come. Whilst the Saints are currently crashing back towards the Championship, the 18-year-old's future should very much be in the Premier League, such is his clear talent.

For now, however, his focus will be on keeping Southampton afloat and following in a long line of academy graduates to have achieved ultimate success after breaking through the ranks at St Mary's.