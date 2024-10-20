As if Russell Martin wasn't dealt enough of a blow by Leicester City's dramatic 3-2 comeback victory, Southampton already have an injury concern to deal with ahead of the Manchester City game next weekend.

Southampton injury news

It looked as though the Saints finally kicked into gear to get their Premier League campaign going once and for all when Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo put them into a commanding lead after just 28 minutes. That 2-0 lead is where the problems started for Martin's side, however, who completely capitulated to allow Leicester back into the game.

Levelling things up courtesy of Facundo Buonanotte and Jamie Vardy in the second-half, summer arrival Jordan Ayew became the hero of the hour when he squeezed his effort beyond Aaron Ramsdale to turn the game on its head in the 98th minute. Beaten and left watching the visitors wheel away in celebration, defeat against Leicester may just be the first nail in the coffin for Martin's tenure.

The Saints haven't exactly been handed positive news since that result either, especially on the injury front. As confirmed by Martin, Will Smallbone is an early doubt to face Manchester City next weekend after tweaking his hamstring in his first game back from injury against Leicester. The midfielder came on only to suffer yet another setback.

Martin confirmed the "disappointing" news, telling the Southern Daily Echo: "Will played the last 15 minutes with an injury. It looks like he's tweaked his hamstring again which is really disappointing for him and for us. He soldiered on and battled through the last 10-15 minutes with that for the team because that's the kind of guy he is."

With a trip to face the Premier League champions up next, things couldn't get much more difficult for a Southampton side desperately in need of a turnaround.

"Gifted" Smallbone adds to Southampton's woes

After missing the last four Premier League games, Smallbone's return handed Southampton a much-needed boost that they would have been hoping to see play a part in turning a sinking ship around. One game later, however, the midfield is seemingly back on the sidelines to once again add to the woes of those at St Mary's. As Martin battles for his job, he desperately needs his £25,000-a-week star to make a swift return.

The Saints boss was full of praise for Smallbone after his part in Southampton's 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last season, telling reporters, as relayed by the Daily Echo: "He’s a really outstanding footballer and his performances so far have justified why I wanted to sign him at Swansea - so we must have got one right.

"He will play in different roles for us as well. He really is a gifted footballer with some good Championship experience after last season. I hope he enjoyed that tonight because I really enjoyed watching him."

As things stand though, Southampton look likely to square off against Manchester City - of all sides - without their midfielder.