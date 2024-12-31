Southampton are willing to spend big to sign a "fantastic" player in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Change needed fast at St. Mary's

The Saints were already finding themselves cut somewhat adrift at the bottom of the Premier League table, and Ipswich Town's surprise 2-0 victory against Chelsea has done them no favours. At the half-way stage of the season, Ivan Juric's side find themselves 10 points from safety, which is not insurmountable, but change is needed quickly if they are going to avoid relegation back to the Championship.

One of Southampton's main problems this season has been scoring goals, finding the back of the net just 12 times in the Premier League, the fewest of any side.

As such, Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson has been identified as a target, with the Seagulls potentially willing to let the Irishman leave on loan this winter.

The Saints are in dire need of a goalscorer if they are to avoid the drop, but it appears as though they are also keen to strengthen in other areas.

Southampton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (h) January 4th Manchester United (a) January 16th Nottingham Forest (a) January 19th Newcastle United (h) January 25th Ipswich Town (a) February 1st

According to reports from Spain, Southampton are one of the teams most interested in signing Sergi Altimira this January, but the Real Betis midfielder will not come cheap.

Betis are aware of the interest in the 23-year-old, and they have made it clear that any potential suitor will have to pay his release clause, which is set at €40m (£33m).

Interestingly, the Saints would be willing to pay that amount to get a deal over the line, and talks could intensify when the transfer window opens on Wednesday.

Altimira impressing for Real Betis

Lauded as "fantastic" by members of the Spanish media earlier this season, Altimira has emerged as a key player for Betis this season, making a total of 25 appearances in all competitions.

The Spaniard put in a particularly impressive performance against HJK Helsinki in the Conference League earlier this month, winning seven of the eight ground duels he contested and making four tackles.

Having made an average of 1.64 blocks per 90 over the past year, the Betis ace ranks in the 85th percentile compared to his positional peers, showcasing his defensive ability.

That said, there are doubts over whether the midfielder is the type of signing Southampton need this winter, given his price tag and their current struggles in front of goal.

A £33m outlay would be Southampton's most expensive signing of all time, and Juric may be better off investing that money into other areas of the squad, such as at striker.

Ferguson should be the Saints' priority signing this winter, even if only on loan, given that he has already proven he is capable of scoring goals in the Premier League.