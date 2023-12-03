Southampton have struggled defensively in games this season, notably conceding goals for fun in their first few matches in a rude awakening back to Championship life.

September saw Gavin Bazunu concede nine goals in just two games to start a dire month for the Saints, Russell Martin's men losing 5-0 on their travels away to Sunderland before Leicester City in the match directly after beat them on their own turf 4-1.

The Irish shot-stopper wasn't the only one to blame for these horrific defensive displays, experienced figure Jan Bednarek - who is now 27 years of age - was also poor in those games, especially in the Stadium of Light humilation.

The Polish centre-back would fail to put in a single tackle in this match as per Sofascore, allowing the Sunderland forwards to attack at will unchallenged.

Bednarek has since turned his season around and, in tow, the defensive frailties that burdened the Saints early into the season have vanished - a resolute 1-0 away win at Millwall recently saw Bazunu keep a rare clean sheet, whilst Bednarek was near flawless on the ball with an impressive 99% pass accuracy at the Den.

Still, with Martin's preference for young and hungry talents evident in Bednarek's defensive partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the Southampton boss could well cast an eye at the array of starlets coming through in the Academy structure to potentially replace his number 35 soon.

Dynel Simeu could well be the perfect heir for the Polish defender when the time is right, the 21-year-old highly regarded on the South Coast.

Dynel Simeu's statistics at youth level

Signed by Southampton from Chelsea in 2021 - the Saints splashing £1.5m on the young defender at the time - Simeu was impressive during his time with the Blues before moving on.

The four-time England U18 international managed to amass three goals and four assists whilst playing for Chelsea at U18 and U23 level, snubbing a new deal with the west London club however to test himself at St Mary's.

Simeu even made the bench for Chelsea in a Champions League tie versus Bayern Munich back in 2020, the ex-Blues U23 captain tipped for big things at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will hope they're not left regretting to decision to offload their starlet, the Blues renowned for ditching young talents who come back to haunt the club further down the line.

Dynel Simeu's statistics at senior level

Southampton were delighted to capture the 21-year-old in 2021, describing the defender as a "highly-rated" figure at Chelsea and one of the "brightest talents" at the club after the signing was unveiled.

Simeu's time at Southampton has been bumpy however despite these initial glowing words, yet to make a senior start for the Saints since joining.

Derailed this year by a serious Achilles injury, Simeu's progression has been halted after promising loan spells away from the Championship club at Morecambe, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers.

Simeu was a fan favourite at League Two Tranmere whilst on loan, notably winning ten aerial duels against Carlisle for the fourth-tier side in a league match last season.

From the 14 games he played for Rovers, Simeu helped his short-term employers keep six clean sheets before returning to St Mary's where he is yet to make his senior debut.

The 6 foot 1 centre-back will curse his luck that he's picked up a serious Achilles injury, pushing for more opportunities within the first-team fold after the Saints suffered relegation

Simeu will just focus on getting back to full fitness, eager to help Martin's men in some capacity this season if he can in their pursuit of winning promotion straight back to the Premier League.