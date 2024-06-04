Well, England's preparations for Euro 2024 are underway but it all started rather sluggishly for Gareth Southgate's men.

The Three Lions played host to Bosnia at Newcastle's St James' Park and the environment rather felt like a pre-season friendly.

Intensity was lacking, as was the fluidity which should well be ironed out before the opening game of the Euros a week on Sunday.

Such a laboured performance, which saw the score at half-time finish 0-0, was unsurprising given the considerable unfamiliarity of the team.

That said, this was a particularly useful night for Southgate who was able to test out plenty of fresh faces with England eventually prevailing 3-0.

England's biggest winners

Cole Palmer was making his first start in England colours on Monday night and delivered a pretty convincing showing, scoring from the penalty spot to net his first international goal.

The Chelsea star earned a deserved run out having ended 2023/24 as the Premier League's Young Player of the Season. That was thanks to a remarkable campaign after leaving Manchester City behind where the young winger scored 22 goals and supplied 11 assists in the league.

That being said, Palmer will find it tough to emerge as a regular starter out in Germany this summer with competition for places on the right-hand side rather hot. Bukayo Saka is the favourite for that role and he didn't even make the squad on Monday.

Another scorer was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who played the full 90 minutes, starting as a central midfielder before showing his immense potential as a right-back towards the end of the game.

Harry Kane - who else - then rounded off proceedings late in the proceedings after being brought on as a second-half substitute.

The England skipper is undoubtedly the first name on the team sheet and his cameo was certainly bad news for those behind him in the pecking order.

England's biggest loser

Speaking of those behind Kane, Ollie Watkins did himself no favours at all after a stunning campaign for Aston Villa.

Unai Emery's side surprisingly secured Champions League football for next term, an achievement that was largely down to the work of Watkins who scored 19 league goals for his side.

Also assisting 13 times, the most in the division, there was surely no doubting his place on the plane this summer.

That was until the win over Bosnia this week. The 28-year-old was handed an extremely rare opportunity to start for his country but was a mere passenger leading the line.

The forward was handed a dismal 4/10 match rating by GOAL's Richard Martin, who wrote of the Villa star's display: 'Hardly got involved in the first half, touching the ball just three times in the first 36 minutes.'

Ollie Watkins vs Bosnia Minutes played 62 Touches 13 Passes 3/5 (60%) Key passes 0 Shots on target 1 Shots off target 2 Big chances missed 1 Dribbles 0 Duels won 3/6 Possession lost 5x Stats via Sofascore.

This was a real chance missed for Watkins who has Ivan Toney breathing down his neck for that reserve spot behind Kane.

England's number 9 for the night endured a rather torrid match, touching the ball on just 13 occasions, fewer than goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's 25 for context. He also made just three passes all match, the lowest of any player for the hosts, including the subs.

Failing to register a key pass either, this was a disappointing showing from a striker who had the chance to stake his case for a place on the plane.

Instead, Southgate may well now have a decision to make between him and Toney. Perhaps the latter could make a late point himself against Iceland in a few days time. Watkins' place isn't so certain after all.