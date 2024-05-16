In the modern history of football, Spain have often competed right at the top of the tree both in club and international football, thanks to their ability to develop technically gifted stars who have graced many pitches over the years.

From World Cup and European Championship winners to Champions League and LaLiga heroes, these sensational players defined their respective eras and inspired millions with their terrific performances and achievements on the pitch for both club and country.

With that, ahead of Euro 2024, here is a list of who we believe are the ten greatest Spanish footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Andres Iniesta 2000-present 2 Sergio Ramos 2003-present 3 David Villa 2000-2020 4 Xavi 1997-2019 5 Raul 1994-2015 6 Emilio Butragueno 1982-1998 7 Sergio Busquets 2007-present 8 Iker Casillas 1998-2020 9 Carles Puyol 1996-2014 10 Fernando Torres 2001-2019

10 Fernando Torres

2001-2019

The former Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool marksman enjoyed a terrific career at club and international level as an impressive centre-forward.

His work for Spain was particularly eye-catching as he scored the winning goal in the 2008 European Championship final against Germany and scored one of his country's four goals in the win over Italy in the final of the same competition in 2012.

Torres scored 38 goals in 110 caps for Spain by the end of his career, to go along with 262 goals in 762 club games.

9 Carles Puyol

1996-2014

A rock at the heart of the defence for Barcelona and Spain for many years, Carles Puyol simply had to be on this list of the best Spanish players to ever grace the field.

He was named in the UEFA Team of the Year on six occasions, and won three Champions League trophies and six LaLiga titles during his career, to go along with the World Cup and the European Championship with Spain.

The legendary centre-back amassed 100 caps for his country and made 593 appearances for Barcelona at senior level, as he dominated matches domestically and internationally throughout his time on the pitch.

8 Iker Casillas

1998-2020

The first and only goalkeeper on the list is, of course, the iconic Iker Casillas, who starred for both Spain and Real Madrid, among other clubs, over a more than 20-year career.

He caught the eye with his cat-like reflexes and exceptional saves on the biggest stages, winning the World Cup and two European Championship trophies during his time with the national team.

Casillas racked up a staggering 725 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions, and was capped 167 times by Spain, which speaks to the longevity of his career at the very top level.

7 Sergio Busquets

2007-present

The first player on this list who is still actively playing is the metronomic Sergio Busquets, who currently plays for Inter Miami alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the MLS.

Now 35, the Spanish titan has been capped 143 times by his country and made 722 appearances for Barcelona before his switch to America last year.

Busquets won a sensational nine LaLiga titles and three Champions League trophies with the Catalan giants, alongside a World Cup and a European Championship medal with Spain.

6 Emilio Butragueno

1982-1998

The oldest player on this list is iconic forward Emilio Butragueno, who was a star for club and country over the course of a number of years.

He showcased his quality as both a scorer and a creator of goals for Real Madrid with a stunning return of 168 goals and 113 assists in 452 matches, and struck 26 times in 69 caps for Spain.

Butragueno, who retired in 1998, was a lethal attacker throughout his time on the pitch and caused defenders constant problems with his finishing quality and creative spark.

5 Raul

1994-2015

The legendary Raul had to make this list because of his glittering career for both club and country before his retirement back in 2015.

A mind-blowing 383 goals and 157 assists in 916 matches at club level, combined with 44 goals in 102 caps for his country, shows that the former Real Madrid star was a consistently dangerous player at the top end of the pitch.

His 44 goals for Spain had made him the top scorer in the country's history, before a player who will be revealed later in this list went on to overtake him, which speaks to the quality he displayed at international level.

4 Xavi

1997-2019

There could not be a list of the greatest players to play for Spain without including the iconic former Barcelona midfielder, and now current manager, Xavi.

The metronomic maestro was named in France Football's all-time Balon d'Or dream team back in 2020, alongside the likes of Messi, Lothar Matthaus, and Cafu.

Xavi scored 12 goals in 133 caps for Spain and racked up 85 goals and 185 assists in 767 appearances for Barcelona during his club career.

3 David Villa

2000-2020

One of Spain's all-time greats is, for sure, David Villa. The prolific marksman took on Raul's iconic number seven shirt for his country in 2008 and never looked back.

His sensational 59 goals for Spain make him the top scorer in the history of the team, with a whopping 14 more goals than any other player over the years.

Major tournament record for Spain David Villa Appearances Goals Assists 2006 World Cup 4 3 0 2008 European Championship 4 4 0 2010 World Cup 7 5 1 2014 World Cup 1 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The greatest scorer in the country's history simply had to be among the best to do ever do it in this list, especially when you also consider that he scored 341 goals in 666 games at club level - for the likes of Barcelona, Valencia, and New York City FC.

2 Sergio Ramos

2003-present

Second on this list is the most-capped player in the history of Spanish international football - legendary centre-back Sergio Ramos.

The iconic colossus has been capped a staggering 180 times by Spain, and has played 813 games at club level to date - currently playing for Sevilla in LaLiga at the age of 38.

Ramos won four Champions League trophies and five LaLiga titles during his time with Real Madrid, to go along with a World Cup and two European Championship successes with Spain.

He was even once dubbed the "best defender in the world" by former Italy and AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini.

1 Andres Iniesta

2000-present

The best player in Spanish football history is, arguably, the iconic Andres Iniesta, who is still currently playing for Emirates Club in the UAE.

One of his greatest, if not the greatest, moments of his career to date came in the final of the 2010 World Cup against the Netherlands.

Iniesta struck in extra-time to win the World Cup for his country for the first time, which cemented his place in Spanish football history forever.

He scored 14 goals in 131 caps for his country and racked up 57 strikes and 136 assists in 674 matches for Barcelona during his time at the Nou Camp.

Xavi once called him Spain's most "complete" player and David Silva claimed that Iniesta was the best player in world football ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, which illustrates how highly he was rated by his peers.