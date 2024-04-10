Spain enjoyed a golden generation between 2008 and 2012, winning back-to-back European Championships and one World Cup. They had some of the best players in the world at that point, and some of those went on to win more than 100 caps for their country.

But who has won the most caps for Spain in their history? Football FanCast has taken a look at the top La Roja appearance makers of all time, with a detailed view of the top 10.

All information correct as of 4th April 2024.

Spain men's most-capped internationals Rank Player Caps 1 Sergio Ramos 180 2 Iker Casillas 167 3 Sergio Busquets 143 4 Xavi 133 5 Andres Iniesta 131 6 Andoni Zubizarreta 126 7 David Silva 125 8 Xabi Alonso 114 =9 Cesc Fabregas 110 =9 Fernando Torres 110 =11 Raul 102 =11 Gerard Pique 102 13 Carlos Puyol 100 14 David Villa 98 15 Jordi Alba 93 16 Fernando Hierro 89 =17 Santi Cazorla 81 =17 Jose Antonio Camacho 81 19 Rafael Gordillo 75 20 Alvaro Morata 71

Here is a detailed look at Spain's 10 most capped players:

10 Fernando Torres

110 caps

Fernando Torres, one of Spain's top goalscorers of all time, is one of two players to make 110 appearances for La Roja. The former striker caught the eye at U16, U17 and U19 level before making his senior debut at the age of 19.

El Nino, who famously scored the winner for Spain in the Euro 2008 final against Germany, would go on to represent Spain until 2014, scoring 38 goals along the way.

9 Cesc Fabregas

110 caps

Also ending his international career with 110 caps was central midfielder Cesc Fabregas. Known for his passing ability, the former Arsenal and FC Barcelona star turned out in three European Championships and three World Cups.

Fabregas was, at the time, the youngest player to make his debut for Spain at the age of 18 and would go on to play until 2016, retiring from football altogether at the age of 36 in 2023.

8 Xabi Alonso

114 caps

Another brilliant midfielder in Spain's golden generation was Xabi Alonso, who made his debut for his country at the age of 21 in 2003.

Now making an impact as a manager, Alonso marked his 100th appearance by scoring twice against France at Euro 2012 and retired from international duty following the disappointing 2014 World Cup campaign.

7 David Silva

125 caps

Playmaker David Silva scored 35 goals and provided 32 assists in his 125 Spain caps, winning three major honours between 2008 and 2012.

Silva made his international debut in 2006 aged 20, and with the creative midfielder going from strength to strength in the coming years, was a regular in Spain's most successful side.

6 Andoni Zubizarreta

126 caps

The oldest name in the top 10 list is former Barcelona goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta. After making his debut in 1985, Zubizarreta would go on to be a regular over the next 13 years.

He played in four consecutive World Cups and three European Championships, although he never made a major final on the international stage.

5 Andres Iniesta

131 caps

Andres Iniesta is considered by some as one of the greatest-ever midfielders. He racked up an impressive 131 caps for Spain, with his first coming in 2006.

The highlight of his career came when the FC Barcelona legend famously scored the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final against the Netherlands. Iniesta retired from international duty until 2018.

4 Xavi

133 caps

Xavi Hernandez managed two more caps than Iniesta, his midfield partner for club and country. Also regarded by many as one of the best midfielders of all time, his international career lasted two more years than Iniesta.

Now a manager, Xavi made an appearance for Spain in every calendar year between 2000 and 2014, playing an important role in La Roja's golden generation.

3 Sergio Busquets

143 caps

Keeping the trend going of world-class Spain midfielders takes us to Sergio Busquets. A naturally more defensive-minded midfielder than Iniesta and Xavi, Busquets formed a midfield trio with the two at Barcelona and the national side.

He made his senior international debut in 2009 and would go on to help Spain win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship, eventually calling it a day in 2022 after winning an impressive 143 caps.

2 Iker Casillas

167 caps

Iker Casillas is second on the list, ending his international career as Spain's most successful goalkeeper. The Real Madrid icon was actually named Spain's captain in 2008, so was the man to lift the three major honours won by La Roja in recent times.

He made his debut in 2000 and his final appearance came in 2016, just before Euro 2016. He was famously dropped to the bench by Vicente del Bosque in place of David de Gea and never turned out for his country again.

1 Sergio Ramos

180 caps

Sergio Ramos tops the list with a whopping 180 caps, and the iconic defender is also in the top 10 for Spain's record goalscorers with 23 to his name.

He made his senior Spain debut at the age of 18 in 2005 and went on to become a regular as a right-back for the national side before moving into his favoured centre-back role. Ramos made 10 or more appearances in 10 separate years for La Roja and was key to the side that won two European Championships and one World Cup.