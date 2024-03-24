Spain enjoyed a golden generation between 2008 and 2012, winning two European Championships and a World Cup. During that time, they arguably had some of the best players in world football, some of whom scored plenty of goals during their international careers.

But who is Spain's record goalscorer? Football FanCast has taken a look at the top La Roja scorers of all time, with a detailed view of the very best Spain has produced over the years…

All information correct as of 21st March 2024.

Spain's top international goalscorers Rank Player Caps Goals 1 David Villa 98 59 2 Raul 102 44 3 Fernando Torres 110 38 4 David Silva 125 35 5 Alvaro Morata 69 34 6 Fernando Hierro 89 29 7 Fernando Morientes 47 27 8 Emilio Butragueno 69 26 =9 Alfredo di Stefano 31 23 =9 Sergio Ramos 180 23 11 Julio Salinas 56 22 12 Michel 66 21 13 Telmo Zarra 20 20 14 Ferran Torres 40 18 15 Pedro 65 17 =16 Isidro Langara 12 16 =16 Luis Regueiro 25 16 =16 Pirri 41 16 =16 Xabi Alonso 116 16 =20 Santillana 56 15 =20 Santi Cazorla 81 15 =20 Cesc Fabregas 110 15

Here is a detailed look at Spain's top 10 goalscorers:

10 Sergio Ramos

23 goals (180 caps)

Centre-back Sergio Ramos is the most-capped player in Spain’s history, and he averaged a decent scoring record for a defender.

The Real Madrid icon retired from international duty in 2023 after winning three major tournaments during that golden period between 2008 and 2012. Eight of his 23 goals were scored from the penalty spot, and he actually missed four spot kicks which could’ve taken him higher in the list.

9 Alfredo di Stefano

23 goals (31 caps)

Alfredo di Stefano, another Real Madrid legend, also netted 23 goals for his country, but did so in an impressive 31 appearances.

The striker actually represented Argentina and Colombia during his career, and didn’t make his debut for Spain until the age of 31. He won the Ballon d'Or twice in 1957 and 1959, years in which he was scoring regularly for Spain.

8 Emilio Butragueno

26 goals (69 caps)

Forward Emilio Butragueno was actually Spain’s record goalscorer for a number of years, scoring 26 goals over an eight-year international career.

Nicknamed El Buitre, Butragueno, who came through Real Madrid’s academy, represented Spain in two World Cups and two European Championships, but never won a major tournament. He retired from international football in 1992 at the tender age of 29.

7 Fernando Morientes

27 goals (47 caps)

Striker Fernando Morientes made quite an impact on his Spain debut, scoring two goals inside five minutes against Sweden. He then went on to net a brace in his second and third caps against Northern Ireland and Bulgaria, making 1998 his most productive year in front of goal at international level.

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool forward also scored in two major tournaments, falling just shy of 50 caps.

6 Fernando Hierro

29 goals (89 caps)

A defender who could also play as a holding midfielder, Fernando Hierro had a brilliant goal record for his country. Trusted on free kicks and penalties, the Real Madrid icon scored eight of his 29 goals from 12 yards.

He returned to manage Spain in the 2018 World Cup, where they didn’t have as much luck from the spot, with La Roja losing a shootout against Russia in the last 16.

5 Alvaro Morata

34 goals (69 caps)

Current Spain captain Alvaro Morata currently sits in the top five, but may have his eyes on climbing the leaderboard before retiring.

The 31-year-old made his debut back in 2014 and scored seven goals for his country in the years 2016 and 2022. A UEFA Nations League winner, Morata will be hoping to add a European Championship or World Cup winners' medal to his collection as captain.

4 David Silva

35 goals (125 caps)

Known for being a creative attacking midfielder, David Silva also chipped in with an impressive 35 goals in 125 appearances.

In fact, the former Manchester City playmaker scored more goals than he registered assists (32) and played an important role in their two European Championship wins and World Cup triumph.

He retired from international football in 2018 and ended his club career in 2023.

3 Fernando Torres

38 goals (110 caps)

After progressing through Spain’s youth levels at a rapid pace, Fernando Torres made his senior debut as a teenager in 2003 and went on to enjoy a successful international career.

Nicknamed El Nino, Torres played for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea at club level. He famously scored the winner for Spain and was named Player of the Match in the Euro 2008 final against Germany - the most important of his 38 international goals.

2 Raul

44 goals (102 caps)

After making waves as a teenager at Real Madrid, Raul made his Spain debut at the age of just 19 and went on to become La Roja’s all-time record goalscorer in 2003.

Raul played in five major tournaments but never took home a winners' medal, retiring in 2006 after playing more than 100 games. Unfortunately for him, Spain’s rise was just getting started upon his retirement, which involved a forward who would eventually overtake him at the top of the scoring charts.

1 David Villa

59 goals (98 caps)

Top of the charts is David Villa, who hit his prime in 2008 to help Spain to European Championship glory, years on after taking the famous No 7 shirt from Raul.

He scored 12 goals in 28 games prior to 2008, but Villa would go on to net 39 times over the next four years, also lifting the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. He retired from international football in 2014, but came back out of retirement in 2017 for a 98th cap against Italy.