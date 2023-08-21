Highlights Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales sparked controversy by kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women's World Cup medal presentation.

Critics argue that Rubiales' behaviour demonstrates a nonchalant attitude towards Hermoso and highlights issues of patriarchy and sexual violence in women's sports.

Rubiales defended his actions, dismissing criticism as "nonsense" and stating that the affectionate gesture was a natural celebration between friends.

Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has given an expletive-filled response amid criticism of his actions at the Women’s World Cup, which saw him kiss Jenni Hermoso.

Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during Women’s World Cup celebrations

It should have been a moment of pure glory and delight for the Spanish national team to all enjoy as they achieved their ultimate goal having beaten England 1-0 in the final to lift football's greatest trophy.

However, Spanish Football Federation president Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the medal presentation – sparking much controversy online.

Afterwards, the Barcelona striker told Spanish TV (via Goal): “Eh...yeah, I did not enjoy that.”

Although she did later say in comments later released by the Spanish football federation via BBC Sport) that it was a "natural gesture of affection". She added:

"It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings."

However, Spanish government equalities minister Irene Montero has slammed the incident, saying: "It's a form of sexual violence women suffer on a daily basis."

She added that up to now it had been "invisible" and that it is something "we can't normalise".

"We should not assume kissing without consent is something 'that happens'."

Defending his actions, though, Rubiales has given an ex-rated response to his critics when talking with media outlet El Partidazo (via Goal).

“It's a peak of two friends celebrating something. We're not here for bullsh*t. Me, with everything I've been through, more bullsh*t and more as*holes, no," he began.

“Let's ignore it and enjoy the good stuff and don't even tell me things about losers who can't see [the positive].

“It is a thing without evil. If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. There are more fools than windows. Let's pay attention to those who are not fools. It is something without evil and nonsense.”

Rubiales also spoke about the situation with Marca, saying: “The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere.

“When two people have an insignificant show of affection, we cannot pay attention to idiocy. We are champions, and with that, I stay.”

What is Jorge Vilda accused of?

It remains to be seen if this fallout actually leads to anything happening but journalist Colin Millar of the Mirror took to Twitter to report that "Spanish FA protocol classifies 'forced kisses' as 'unacceptable conduct with immediate consequences'."

Of course, though, with Rubiales already playing it down and saying he will "stay", and with Hermoso releasing a statement defending the kiss, it doesn't sound certain that he will face any kind of punishment.

Of course, this isn't the only controversy surrounding the Spanish national team. After all, head coach Jorge Vilda was booed by the crowd when he held the World Cup trophy aloft in Australia.

This is because 15 of his players wrote to the Spanish Federation (RFEF) last October to raise concerns about his management style and other issues behind the scenes. The Spanish mutiny nearly cost him his job but president Rubiales backed Vilda – whose father, Angel, happens the head of the federation's women's department (via ESPN).

All in all, in what should be a time of great joy for the nation, some seriously dark clouds seem to be hanging over many heads.