Sunderland's sporting director has delivered an exciting update on the Black Cats' January transfer plans.

Sunderland struggling

After a storming start to the season that saw them win nine of their first 12 games in the Championship, Regis Le Bris' side are now without a win in six. After drawing five in a row, they were most recently beaten 1-0 by league leaders Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Speaking after the defeat to the Blades, Le Bris said: "How can we dominate a strong team like that and still lose in the end? It’s incredibly frustrating."

The Frenchman also highlighted the area that he feels his side needs to improve on the most.

"We were confident and dominant, but the missing piece was finishing. Scoring a goal is my main concern right now," he explained, adding: “It’s not just a matter of luck; we need to focus on the small details, work hard, and find solutions."

Speakman: "We have to be optimistic"

The solution to Sunderland's recent problems could come in the form of some new arrivals in the January transfer window. The Black Cats have recently been linked with a number of players, including Celtic wonderkid Daniel Cummings, Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle and Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku, and fortunately for Le Bris, it appears he will indeed be given money to spend after the New Year.

Speaking with Sunderland's media team earlier this week, the club's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman provided a candid update on how the club intend to do business next month.

“First of all, it’s about assessing the squad. I think we’re coming from a position of strength. I think the group’s in a really good place. We’ve got loads of preparation going on.

"We’ve just got to be really diligent in the moment, able to react and action things really quickly within the month of January," he said, before closing with 8 words which should be music to fans' ears ahead of the winter window.

"I’m really optimistic about what we can achieve.”

While Sunderland could soon be about to recruit some new players, they could also be about to lose one very important one. According to Sky Sports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund have recently been "in contact" with midfielder Jobe Bellingham about a potential move to the Westfalenstadion, where his older brother, Jude, spent three seasons before moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2023.

Sky said that Dortmund, and especially chief scout Sebastian Krug, still maintain a close relationship with Bellingham's family, and that his "development is being closely monitored".

Bellingham has been one of Sunderland's standout players since moving to the Stadium of Light last year, catching the eye with his commanding performances in the middle of the park.