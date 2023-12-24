Michael Beale is looking to make a positive start to life as Sunderland manager, and an update has emerged over new signings and his involvement in them.

Beale named Sunderland manager

The 43-year-old has been confirmed as the Black Cats' new boss, taking over from Tony Mowbray, who was relieved of his duties earlier this month.

While some may feel that his sacking was harsh considering Sunderland still found themselves in the top half of the Championship table, those high up at the club clearly felt that a fresh start was required.

Beale was most recently manager of Rangers, where his time at Ibrox was ultimately disappointing, but he has been a highly rated coach for some time, working at Liverpool earlier in his career and being lauded by Steven Gerrard, who said: "It would take me 15-20 years to become as good as Michael Beale as an on-pitch coach, delivering sessions on a daily basis."

It is, therefore, an exciting appointment of a young manager who hopefully has a big future in the game, and the hope is that he can guide Sunderland into the play-offs at the end of this season.

With the January transfer window close to opening, Beale will have a chance to bring in the right players, and a key update has emerged regarding his involvement in the buying and selling of individuals.

Beale to have say on Sunderland transfers

Speaking to The Northern Echo, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed that Beale would have a major say on the club's transfers moving forward.

He said: "The stuff around the other components, the team selection is the coach’s choice and when it comes to recruitment, the coach has a huge say. We don’t sign players that the coach doesn’t want.

"Ultimately, we have to try to ensure those players are able to come and hit the ground running. Sometimes they hit the ground running straight away, sometimes they take a little bit longer. There’s loads of context in there, some of which is sometimes difficult for fans and stakeholders to understand."

This is really encouraging to hear from Speakman, considering it is only right that a manager gets to acquire exactly the players he wants in terms of the best individuals for his style of play.

Seeing a sporting director or even an owner get too involved can be detrimental to a team's chances of success, and managers have to be shown trust in the transfer market, or faith in them can be lost from the moment they take charge.

It remains to be seen who Beale will look to bring in next month, but he will surely be desperate to add a few new faces, not only because they will be the right fit for him, but also in order to boost Sunderland's squad depth and aid their hopes of going one better than last season and making a return to the Premier League via the play-offs.