Crystal Palace have made a quietly impressive start to this term and could now have a second opportunity to bring in one of their key summer targets in the New Year, according to a new report.

Crystal Palace vs Everton

Roy Hodgson's men have quietly gone about their business this campaign and find themselves 11th in the Premier League standings with 15 points from their opening 11 fixtures.

Last weekend, a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor was enough to bring a run of three games without victory to an end, with goals from Jeffrey Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell ensuring that the three points would be heading back to south London with the Eagles.

Looking ahead, Crystal Palace face Everton at home on Saturday and could potentially move into the top half of the English top flight should results fall their way elsewhere. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Eagles boss Hodgson has urged his side to generate some crucial momentum by recording back-to-back victories by defeating the Toffees.

Hodgson stated to the club's official website: "Back-to-back wins in this league are really good, especially if you're not one of the teams right at the very top who expect back-to-back wins. We, who are not in that privileged position, we know if we can get back-to-back wins, those six points that the two wins give you, it really does make life so much more tranquil for a period of time and also boost confidence."

Of course, the 76-year-old has been boosted by some exciting news at Selhurst Park as one of his key men, Eberechi Eze, has put pen to paper on a new three-and-a-half-year deal at the club, ending heavy speculation over his future for the time being.

According to reports, Crystal Palace could now be handed a second chance to acquire someone who was a target during the summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Everton (H) Selhurst Park Premier League Luton Town (A) Kenilworth Road Premier League West Ham United (A) London Stadium Premier League Bournemouth (H) Selhurst Park Premier League Liverpool (H) Selhurst Park

Hugo Ekitike set to be available in January

According to reports from France, via Sport Witness, Crystal Palace summer target Hugo Ekitike is biding his time as he seeks an exit from the Parc des Princes and is set to be on the market again in January following a series of failed moves during the last window.

The report states that the Eagles submitted a loan bid with an obligation to buy that was rejected by the Ligue 1 giants, despite the France Under-21 international being keen to move to Selhurst Park. Paris Saint-Germain then accepted offers from Adana Demirspor, Zenit St Petersburg and Eintracht Frankfurt for his services, with the former two being on a loan basis; however, Ekitike rebuffed their advances and remained in the French capital.

Enduring an underwhelming spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Ekitike, who has previously been labelled "special" by former boss Oscar Garcia, has made 33 appearances in all competitions for his current employers, registering four goals and four assists (Ekitike statistics - Transfermarkt).

Now, a move elsewhere could be in the offing for the striker and Crystal Palace may now look to bolster their forward ranks with the arrival of the former Reims loanee.