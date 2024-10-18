Ipswich Town return to Premier League action on Saturday when they welcome fellow strugglers Everton to Portman Road. The two sides are separated by just one place and one point in the top flight, with Everton sitting in 16th and Ipswich 17th.

When it comes to Premier League survival, beating those around you is always key. But if Kieran McKenna's side are to triumph over the Toffees, they'll have to do it without a number of their key players.

Midfield duo Jens Cajuste and Massimo Luongo are both ruled out for the game, with the latter having picked up an injury in Ipswich's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa last month, while Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea is also a doubt.

“Jens is not fit yet, but will hopefully train with the group next week,” McKenna told the press ahead of Saturday's match, according to the East Anglian Daily Times. “Massimo picked up an injury in the Aston Villa game, so he’s also unavailable for this game and probably the next period of games. "We also have some other issues that we’re assessing currently."

Among those other issues that McKenna has is the fitness of defender Axel Tuanzebe. The 26-year-old defender, who earns £40,000-per-week at Portman Road, missed Ipswich's 4-1 defeat at West Ham earlier this month with a cut to his hand, which he sustained from breaking a glass while washing up.

“It’s a household accident, very, very unfortunate and very, very serious. He was very close to losing his thumb,” said McKenna. “He’s had surgery to repair the tendons in the thumb that was damaged, I think the recovery is going pretty well, but it’s a long-term injury."

On just how long the defender will be out, McKenna said he doesn't know: “The timescale is not definite. It could be a few months, maybe less if the recovery goes well," he explained. "That’s something we’re still in dialogue with specialists about.”

Tuanzebe has found a home at Ipswich

Tuanzebe's career to date has been somewhat of a rollercoaster. Once considered one of the brightest talents in Manchester United's academy, the defender spent most of his Old Trafford career out on-loan in spells with Aston Villa, Napoli, and Stoke City.

He joined Ipswich on a permanent one-year deal in the summer of 2023, however, which was later extended after an impressive debut season for the Tractor Boys in which he helped them gain promotion to the Premier League.

This season, before succumbing to injury, he was a regular fixture in the heart Ipswich's defence, starting all six of the club's first six Premier League games.

“He’s got stronger and stronger," McKenna said of the former United player after his side's goalless draw with Brighton last month. "He finished last season really, really well. He’s stepped into the Premier League this season and he’s showing his qualities."

McKenna added: “With him and Ben [Johnson], we’re really, really strong in that position.”