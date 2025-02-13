A quick Sheffield Wednesday star has suffered a "big" new injury in a fresh blow for Danny Rohl.

Sheffield Wednesday’s playoff push back on track with win at Swansea

The Owls sealed just a second win in their last seven Championship matches on Wednesday evening, with Michael Smith’s goal the difference at Swansea City.

The victory sees Rohl’s side jump to eighth in the table and just two points outside the playoff places. Talking after the game, Rohl said: "I think the win was fully deserved, especially second half we had a lot of good pressing moments.

"We were very compact, good pressing and in the right moment we scored. The game management, we learned from the West Brom game, especially the last four or five minutes.

"When a home team has just four shots, I think it shows a lot about how we pressed as a group. This is how we have to play – a clean sheet always gives us the opportunity to win games."

A plethora of Owls players were missing from the trip to south Wales. Barry Bannan, Di'Shon Bernard, Akin Famewo, Dominic Iorfa and Anthony Musaba were all out, and there has been a concerning update on Bernard’s condition.

Sheffield Wednesday star Bernard out injured for the season

Bernard suffered a knee issue in the 2-1 defeat to West Brom last weekend, and as revealed by Rohl in his post-match presser this week, Bernard will miss the rest of the season.

The defender will be out for the last 14 games and requires surgery, with the boss describing it as a “big injury”.

“It’s a hard one, Dish is out of the season now, a big injury, it looks like six months so a big one. Tomorrow he will have a surgery. It’s very hard and also very sad but I think I said this straight after the game, I did not have a good feeling.

“We have to step up with all the other players around us, it is not an easy situation, but we will stick together and help him through this. I cross my fingers for a good surgery tomorrow and then a good recovery. It’s not easy to take but we will help him come back stronger.”

Bernard had been a regular at the back at Hillsborough, even chipping in with two second-tier goals this season.

Di'Shon Bernard's Championship stats 2024/25 Appearances 27 Goals 2 Yellow cards 7 Red cards 2 Tackles per game 1.1 Clearances per game 4.3 Pass accuracy 86.9%

He’s also a player with “good” speed, as hailed by former Jamaica manager Heimir Hallgrimsson. "In that area, you can see his physical strength is good, his speed is good. Aerially, he's very strong. But I haven't seen this attacking skill like he showed in the opponents today.”

Unfortunately, he’ll be out of Wednesday’s end-of-season push for the playoffs, but hopefully, the 24-year-old will be back better than ever in 2024/25.