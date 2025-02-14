Leeds United have now been handed a boost ahead of their summer transfer business after the stance of one of their transfer targets became clear, with pressure now on to be in the Premier League next season to ensure that they land their man.

Leeds on course for Premier League

With just 14 games left of the season, Leeds United lead the way in the Championship. Daniel Farke's side sit two points clear of Sheffield United, while they have a five point cushion to Burnley in third place, meaning that automatic promotion is firmly in their grasp.

It is a make-or-break fortnight for Leeds too. They face fourth placed Sunderland next before traveling to Sheffield United in a titanic tussle for top spot at the end of February, a game that could effectively seal them as title winners or send them back towards the chasing pack and leave them in danger of slipping into a play off spot for a second successive season.

Leeds United's next five Championship games Sunderland (Home) Sheffield United (Away) West Brom (Home) Portsmouth (Away) Millwall (Home)

However, having scored by far the most goals in the division this season, Leeds remain most people's favourites to be promoted, and after a 4-0 thrashing of Watford Hornets boss Tom Cleverley even dubbed them "one of the best" Championship sides he'd ever seen.

"We were in the presence of a very strong Championship side. It is one of the best teams I have seen at this level," he told reporters.

Now, it has emerged that confidence that Leeds will be promoted come the end of the campaign is shared even by some of their transfer targets.

Midfield target thinks Leeds will be promoted

That comes according to a report from Caught Offside, who relay quotes from Leeds target Eduard Spertsyan suggesting that a move to Leeds could be on the cards this summer.

Leeds were thought to hold a January interest in the no.10, who currently plays for Russian outfit Krasnodar, where he has grabbed six goals and three assists so far this season.

However, no move materialised, with suggestions that Leeds were priced out of a move for the Armenian international. Despite this, the attacking midfielder has left the door open to a future move to Elland Road, adding that he is keen to leave his current club.

“Why not?,” Spertsyan revealed when asked if he would consider a move to Leeds in the future. “They will most likely get into the Premier League, they are in first place.

“Yes, I want to leave, but I can’t leave the club [in the winter]. For them to let me go in the winter, the offer must be very good, and the club must have a great desire to sign me. This winter, that’s exactly what didn’t happen.”

The report adds that the midfielder, who was described as "special" by Ajax sporting director Sven Mislintat after they failed to sign him, is valued at £17 million, something that Leeds may only be able to afford should they secure promotion back to the top flight.

After missing out on Cameron Archer in January, Spertsyan could be the perfect alternative for Farke's side.