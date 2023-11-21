Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend, but a concerning injury update has now emerged regarding a "superb" player, with his involvement against Aberdeen in doubt.

Rangers injury news

Things have been heading in a positive direction under new manager Philippe Clement in recent weeks, with the Gers knowing that they will only be five points behind Celtic in the title race if they win their game in hand.

The international break has halted their momentum a little in the past week or so, but reports have suggested that Clement is working his Rangers players hard in training, looking to make them as fit as possible going into a busy run of fixtures. On Sunday lunchtime, they make the daunting trip to Aberdeen.

While there is a lot more to be positive about at Ibrox compared to when Michael Beale was in charge earlier in the year, there are some injury problems that are acting as a concern for Clement at the moment. Nicolas Raskin is one player who is currently sidelined after picking up an ankle issue that saw him stretchered off earlier in the season, while Rabbi Matondo and John Souttar are other players who have been unavailable, too.

Rangers dealt Nicolas Raskin injury blow

According to a new update from Dr Rajpal Brar, who was speaking to Ibrox News, Raskin could be out of Rangers' clash with Aberdeen this weekend, a setback after the rumours suggesting the Gers ace could return to action after the international break.

"If the post-international break return is true, it is a good update. Would likely mean a grade 3 inversion injury that is responding well to rehab. However, he’s likely to get some minutes in with the reserves first so he may not be ready for the first game right after the break."

While there are clearly some positives to take from this update, with Raskin seemingly doing well in his recovery, not having him available for the trip to Pittodrie is a blow, considering there was hope that he would be back for it.

Rangers' top goalscorers this season Total James Tavernier 8 Abdallah Sima 8 Danilo 6 Cyriel Dessiers 5 Ryan Jack 2 Sam Lammers 2

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Rangers this season, with Raskin's statistics highlighting that perfectly, starting eight Scottish Premiership games and completing 88% of his passes. Not only that, but he has also averaged 2.8 tackles per game in the competition, showing that he is an influential presence both in and out of possession, and This Is Ibrox podcast have described him as "superb", further outlining the esteem he is held in.

Should Raskin be ruled out of proceedings this weekend, the hope is that the Gers still have enough to get the better of an Aberdeen side sitting ninth in the table currently - they have won all four matches across three competitions since his injury - but his return to the fold will still be seen as a huge positive when it happens.