Sport Republic are keeping a close eye on a “ridiculous” young British talent as they plot his move to Southampton, according to a new report.

The Saints picked up their first league win of the season on Saturday as they beat Everton 1-0, a result that will ease pressure on Russell Martin, and he will hope that it is the start of a turn in results and performances.

Southampton haven’t made the best of starts to life back in the Premier League, as they have just four points out of a possible 30, but picking up a win over Everton will have delighted Martin, as only a few weeks ago, he was on the brink of being sacked by the Saints.

Speaking after the win over Everton, Martin stated that he had “happiness, pride, and gratitude with the players”: “It's a big relief. I have happiness, pride, and gratitude with the players, the staff, owners and the board. It's been a tough period.

"The guys stuck with it; the way they work, the way they train, they're an amazing group. I love being here, and I want to drag it out for as long as I can. They (Everton) threw everything at us; they're a good team, a strong team; they're organised and make it difficult. Some of the football we played today was outstanding."

Away from the pitch, Southampton have their eye on signing Lewis O’Brien in January. The midfielder is currently on loan at LAFC, but it ends in December, and the Saints are interested in a possible deal. However, he is not the only midfielder they're looking at.

Sport Republic eyeing move to sign Lennon Miller for Southampton

According to The Daily Record, Southampton are keeping a close eye on Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller. The 18-year-old is a product of Motherwell’s academy, playing for their under-18s and B team before making the step-up to the first team.

Miller, who has been described as “ridiculous” by James McFadden, played 20 times for the Scottish side in the league last season, recording two assists. He has now progressed his game, scoring two goals and registering three assists in 10 Premiership outings this term.

The Scotland under-21 international is being watched by Sport Republic, who are the owners of Southampton, as well as Valenciennes and Goztepe. Miller has now been scouted remotely and in person in recent times, and they are set to continue watching him closely in the next few weeks.

Lennon Miller's Motherwell stats Apps 53 Goals 5 Assists 6

Miller captained Motherwell in their semi-final game against Rangers over the weekend, as he is seen as one of the best young talents in Scotland. The 18-year-old is aware of the growing interest, but according to this report, he is happy to continue his development playing at Motherwell.

If Southampton were to sign Miller, it would take a potential club record for Motherwell to get a deal completed. The Scottish side are in a strong negotiating position as Miller recently signed a new deal until the summer of 2026.