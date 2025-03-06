Sport Republic have set a £20 million price tag on a Southampton player who is expected to leave the club this summer, according to a new report.

Southampton set to target Danny Rohl

The decision to sack Russell Martin and replace him with experienced manager Ivan Juric has not worked at all for the Premier League side. The Saints are on course for one of the worst seasons in top-flight history and they have won just one game since Juric’s arrival.

Southampton are 13 points adrift of 17th-place Wolves, and with only 11 games to go, their relegation to the Championship could soon be confirmed. Therefore, plans for next season will have already been discussed, and despite Juric signing an 18-month deal, he is not expected to be in charge for next season.